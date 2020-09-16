Dana Balter for Congress nets endorsement from Medicare, Social Security advocacy group

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A national organization that supports the preservation of Medicare and Social Security believes Dana Balter is the right choice in the 24th Congressional District race.

The National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare endorsed Balter, D-Syracuse, on Monday.

"There are many good reasons why New York voters in the 24th district need to elect Dana Balter to Congress," said Max Richtman, chairman of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare.

"Social Security and Medicare — these vital programs, your programs you've paid into and deserve, are at risk right now, and Dana knows how important it is to protect them."

Balter supports preserving Medicare and Social Security. She also is a proponent of Medicare for All, which would expand the existing program to allow all Americans to buy into Medicare.

Medicare and Social Security have been among the most-talked about issues in the 24th district. Balter has criticized her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, for supporting the 2017 tax law which she says led GOP leaders to call for cuts to the two programs.