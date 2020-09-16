Dana Balter for Congress nets endorsement from Medicare, Social Security advocacy group

A national organization that supports the preservation of Medicare and Social Security believes Dana Balter is the right choice in the 24th Congressional District race.
The National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare endorsed Balter, D-Syracuse, on Monday.
"There are many good reasons why New York voters in the 24th district need to elect Dana Balter to Congress," said Max Richtman, chairman of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare.
"Social Security and Medicare — these vital programs, your programs you've paid into and deserve, are at risk right now, and Dana knows how important it is to protect them."
Balter supports preserving Medicare and Social Security. She also is a proponent of Medicare for All, which would expand the existing program to allow all Americans to buy into Medicare.
Medicare and Social Security have been among the most-talked about issues in the 24th district. Balter has criticized her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, for supporting the 2017 tax law which she says led GOP leaders to call for cuts to the two programs.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, expressed support for "entitlement reform" — a reference to Medicare and Social Security — before and after the tax law was signed by President Donald Trump. But it became clear in 2018 that it wasn't going to be on the agenda. While GOP leaders have made comments about the future of the programs, there hasn't been any action taken to cut either Medicare or Social Security.
Despite criticisms from Democrats, Katko says he supports preserving Medicare and Social Security for those already in the system, especially people at or near retirement age. But he's open to changes for younger workers who are beginning to pay into the programs.
"Social Security and Medicare are absolutely vital for people in our district and around the country, but John Katko has put these programs at risk by prioritizing massive tax cuts for his corporate mega-donors," Balter said. "When I'm in Congress, I'll fight to make sure we protect — not cut — these critical programs."
