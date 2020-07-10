Dana Balter for Congress questions John Katko's record in first general election TV ad

Balter's campaign confirmed that the ad began airing Friday morning. It will appear on broadcast and cable stations in central New York.

The ad's release comes a few days after Katko, R-Camillus, unveiled his first TV ad of the 2020 campaign. As he did in 2016 and 2018, Katko kicked off his reelection bid by touting his bipartisan legislative record in Congress. He has been recognized by national organizations and think tanks for his willingness to work with Democrats on legislation.

In June, he received an award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for bipartisanship in Congress.

The quick response from Balter's campaign is a departure from what's happened in Katko's past reelection bids. In 2016 and 2018, his Democratic opponents — Colleen Deacon and Balter — didn't release their first general election commercials until late August. Katko had a significant financial advantage early on in both of those races.