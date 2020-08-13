Dana Balter 'gets it': Democrat for Congress highlights personal story in new TV ad

As a back-and-forth over health care continues in the 24th Congressional District race, Democratic candidate Dana Balter took a positive approach in her fifth television commercial of the general election campaign.
With the help of central New York voters, Balter, D-Syracuse, highlighted her life story in a new ad released Thursday. The 30-second spot will air on TV stations in the Syracuse area.
The ad opens with a medical professional saying "Dana Balter gets it." It shifts to a woman who notes that Balter "worked her way through college as a waitress and bartender, like me." That part of Balter's story was the focus of an ad released in late July. While attending Northwestern University, she was a bartender and server at Yesterday's, a bar in Evanston, Illinois.
The latest ad continues with a man and son seated at a table. The man says, "And she almost went bankrupt from health care bills, like our family almost did." Balter has told the story of the severe head injury she suffered after a fall at Syracuse University. She fainted and hit her head on a counter as she fell. She took an extended break from her studies due to the injury.
The concussion took a toll in another way. She faced financial challenges because of medical bills. She has told the story on the campaign trail and in interviews that she nearly went bankrupt.
Balter's ad also highlights her time as a teacher in two different locations, first as a special education teacher at Chapel Haven, a Connecticut-based nonprofit organization for adults with cognitive disabilities. During her time there, she says she became the director of education.
Her other experience as an educator was more recent and in central New York. She was a visiting assistant teaching professor at Syracuse University's Maxwell School from 2017 to 2018. A student who appears in the ad says that "as a professor at Syracuse, Dana taught us how government can work if you bring people together."
Balter then appears in the ad and states that "right now, Washington's only working for powerful special interests. I approve this message because together, we can change that."
If the reference to special interests sounds familiar it's because a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ad released two days ago criticized Balter's opponent, U.S. Rep. John Katko, for accepting more than $2 million in campaign donations from business-affiliated political action committees.
The 24th district race is one of the most competitive congressional contests in the country. Political forecasters moved race ratings in the Democrats' favor and early polls showed a statistical tie and a small lead for Balter. A new poll out Wednesday had Katko ahead by three points.
Katko is considered one of the most vulnerable House members. Despite that, House GOP leaders are confident he can hold onto the seat. But Democrats do view it as a prime pickup opportunity.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
