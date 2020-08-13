Dana Balter 'gets it': Democrat for Congress highlights personal story in new TV ad

The concussion took a toll in another way. She faced financial challenges because of medical bills. She has told the story on the campaign trail and in interviews that she nearly went bankrupt.

Balter's ad also highlights her time as a teacher in two different locations, first as a special education teacher at Chapel Haven, a Connecticut-based nonprofit organization for adults with cognitive disabilities. During her time there, she says she became the director of education.

Her other experience as an educator was more recent and in central New York. She was a visiting assistant teaching professor at Syracuse University's Maxwell School from 2017 to 2018. A student who appears in the ad says that "as a professor at Syracuse, Dana taught us how government can work if you bring people together."

Balter then appears in the ad and states that "right now, Washington's only working for powerful special interests. I approve this message because together, we can change that."