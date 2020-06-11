Dana Balter highlights support from CNY leaders, national groups in latest TV ad

EMILY's List. State Sen. Rachel May. Planned Parenthood Action Fund. More national organizations. Other central New York leaders.

There's not an endorser that went unmentioned in Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter's latest television commercial. The 30-second ad — Balter's third of the primary campaign — was released Thursday and will air in the Syracuse media market.

Balter, D-Syracuse, has the most endorsements in the 24th Congressional District primary campaign. She won the support of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Democracy for America, EMILY's List, Indivisible, National Organization for Women PAC, Progressive Change Campaign Committee and the Working Families Party.

Her local backers include the Oswego County Democratic Committee, May, Knit the 24th and more than two dozen elected officials and prominent activists in central New York.

"Democrats agree: Dana Balter is the best candidate for Congress," a narrator says in the opening of the ad.