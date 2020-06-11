Dana Balter highlights support from CNY leaders, national groups in latest TV ad

EMILY's List. State Sen. Rachel May. Planned Parenthood Action Fund. More national organizations. Other central New York leaders.
There's not an endorser that went unmentioned in Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter's latest television commercial. The 30-second ad — Balter's third of the primary campaign — was released Thursday and will air in the Syracuse media market.
Balter, D-Syracuse, has the most endorsements in the 24th Congressional District primary campaign. She won the support of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Democracy for America, EMILY's List, Indivisible, National Organization for Women PAC, Progressive Change Campaign Committee and the Working Families Party.
Her local backers include the Oswego County Democratic Committee, May, Knit the 24th and more than two dozen elected officials and prominent activists in central New York.
"Democrats agree: Dana Balter is the best candidate for Congress," a narrator says in the opening of the ad.
The ad's unveiling follows an internal poll released by the Balter campaign showing the Syracuse Democrat leading Francis Conole by 29 points, 60 to 31%, in the race for the Democratic nomination. Balter leads among every demographic group and is ahead in each of the 24th district's four counties.
The commercial appears to be a response to a false claim made by Conole's campaign in a mailer sent to Democratic voters. In the mailer, Conole's campaign said that a handful of national groups — including Planned Parenthood Action Fund — are refusing to endorse Balter in the 2020 election. Planned Parenthood endorsed Balter less than a week after the mailer arrived at voters' homes.
Democrats in the 24th Congressional District are already voting in the primary. Absentee ballot applications were sent to voters in May. Thousands of ballots have been returned to the local election boards.
Early voting begins Saturday and will run through Sunday, June 21. Primary election day is Tuesday, June 23.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.