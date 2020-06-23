Dana Balter holds big lead in CNY Democratic primary for Congress

"It's really been a true honor of my life," he said. "I'm grateful for all of our campaign's supporters for their friendship, for their advice, for everything they've done, for attending our events, for their civic engagement. It's really so important right now for our country. Our democracy depends on it."

This was Balter's third election. She won the Democratic primary for Congress in 2018, but lost to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the general election. She's hoping to get a second chance to unseat Katko this year.

She visited Mother's Cupboard, a popular Syracuse diner, before stopping at her polling location. She said election days excite her because it's an opportunity for voters to have their voices heard.

"I think there's never been a more important election in our lifetime," she said. "I'm confident in my support among voters and I think that when all the votes counted that I will come out as the nominee."

Throughout the campaign, Balter and Conole made their case for why they are the best Democrat to challenge Katko, who is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Balter's argument was that she came the closest of any Democrat before her. Katko had won his two previous elections by 20-point margins. He defeated Balter by five percentage points in 2018.