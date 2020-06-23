Dana Balter holds big lead in CNY Democratic primary for Congress

Dana Balter has a sizable lead in the 24th Congressional District Democratic primary after early voting and election night votes were counted Tuesday.
As of 10:10 p.m., Balter leads Francis Conole by a 24-point margin, 62 to 38%. Balter received 6,030 votes to Conole's 3,716.
The outcome of the primary won't be known for at least two weeks. There have been 28,669 absentee ballots returned in the district's four counties, Cayuga, Onondaga, Wayne and part of Oswego. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York streamlined the process for voting by absentee in the primary election. But the ballots can't be open until after July 1, which gives the state time to cross-check the ballots to ensure voters didn't cast multiple ballots in other counties.
The two Democratic candidates in the 24th Congressional District visited their polling places on primary day Tuesday. Balter, D-Syracuse, already voted — she sent in her absentee ballot a few weeks ago — but she wanted to thank poll workers at the Spiritual Renewal Center in Syracuse. Conole, D-Syracuse, voted in the cafeteria at the Metropolitan Syracuse Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Both candidates launched their campaigns in April 2019 — more than 14 months ago. Conole, who served in the U.S. Navy before returning to central New York, said he's grateful for the opportunity to be a candidate where he grew up.
"It's really been a true honor of my life," he said. "I'm grateful for all of our campaign's supporters for their friendship, for their advice, for everything they've done, for attending our events, for their civic engagement. It's really so important right now for our country. Our democracy depends on it."
This was Balter's third election. She won the Democratic primary for Congress in 2018, but lost to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the general election. She's hoping to get a second chance to unseat Katko this year.
She visited Mother's Cupboard, a popular Syracuse diner, before stopping at her polling location. She said election days excite her because it's an opportunity for voters to have their voices heard.
"I think there's never been a more important election in our lifetime," she said. "I'm confident in my support among voters and I think that when all the votes counted that I will come out as the nominee."
Throughout the campaign, Balter and Conole made their case for why they are the best Democrat to challenge Katko, who is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Balter's argument was that she came the closest of any Democrat before her. Katko had won his two previous elections by 20-point margins. He defeated Balter by five percentage points in 2018.
However, Conole critiqued Balter's performance two years ago and believes she fell short in a year that Democrats won enough seats to take control of the House. He made electability a central point of the campaign. It was mentioned in several mailers sent by Conole's campaign to central New York Democrats.
The candidates differed on some issues — for example, Balter supports Medicare for All while Conole thinks a public option would suffice — but agreed on many others, including repealing the 2017 tax law and the need to address systemic racism.
On primary day, they agreed in separate interviews with The Citizen that the turnout is encouraging. The 28,669 absentee ballots alone exceed the total votes in the 2016 and 2018 congressional primaries.
"It speaks volumes that central New Yorkers are very hungry for change," Conole said. Balter added, "I think it bodes very well for November when we need big turnout."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
