Dana Balter in latest TV ad: John Katko spreading lies, fear in race for Congress

Democratic candidate Dana Balter countered Wednesday with a new commercial accusing Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko of spreading lies and fear in the 24th Congressional District race.

The 30-second ad, which is airing on broadcast and cable stations, is a response to Katko's latest commercial claiming Balter, D-Syracuse, is "dangerous" for central New York.

Katko's campaign criticized Balter for her stance on the state bail reform law that took effect in January and said she's "dishonest" because of an ad that criticized Katko's support of the 2017 tax law. The GOP congressman also asserts that Balter supports raising taxes to pay for Medicare for All.

In the new ad, the Syracuse Democrat offered a rebuttal.

"I'm Dana Balter and let me be clear: I don't support raising taxes on working families and of course I won't let violent criminals go free," Balter said. "I'll reform our justice system so everyone is treated fairly under the law."