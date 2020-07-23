Dana Balter in latest TV ad: John Katko spreading lies, fear in race for Congress

Democratic candidate Dana Balter countered Wednesday with a new commercial accusing Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko of spreading lies and fear in the 24th Congressional District race.
The 30-second ad, which is airing on broadcast and cable stations, is a response to Katko's latest commercial claiming Balter, D-Syracuse, is "dangerous" for central New York.
Katko's campaign criticized Balter for her stance on the state bail reform law that took effect in January and said she's "dishonest" because of an ad that criticized Katko's support of the 2017 tax law. The GOP congressman also asserts that Balter supports raising taxes to pay for Medicare for All.
In the new ad, the Syracuse Democrat offered a rebuttal.
"I'm Dana Balter and let me be clear: I don't support raising taxes on working families and of course I won't let violent criminals go free," Balter said. "I'll reform our justice system so everyone is treated fairly under the law."
She continues, "John Katko is doing the same thing as Donald Trump: Using lies and fear to divide us. I approve this message because you deserve a congresswoman who brings people together instead of tearing us apart."
The Citizen fact-checked the claims in Katko's ad. Balter does support Medicare for All and has said in past interviews and statements that it would be paid for with either a new tax or by increasing the Medicare payroll tax. While there would be an increase in taxes, she adds that Americans wouldn't be paying out-of-pocket medical expenses.
Regarding bail reform, Balter hasn't endorsed the release of violent criminals into communities. She supports the state bail reform law because of inequities in the criminal justice system.
The state law eliminated cash bail for many misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses. The law was amended this year to add more crimes to the list of bail-eligible offenses.
In an interview earlier this year, Balter told The Citizen that people who could afford bail were released from jail after their arrest. But if individuals lacked the funds, they weren't released.
"It wasn't about a difference in the crime," Balter said. "It was about a difference in their economic status. That's not right. I did not hear Congressman Katko complaining about all the wealthy people who were being let out of jail then."
Balter and Katko have each released two TV ads in the general election campaign. Outside groups are getting involved, too. There have been at least three ads released by groups aligned with the Democratic or Republican parties — an indication of how competitive this race already is with more than three months to go until the election.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
