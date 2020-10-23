Dana Balter, John Katko each raise $200K in two weeks as election nears

The money continues to flow into the 24th Congressional District race.
In their pre-election filings, which covers the period from Oct. 1-14, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter each reported raising more than $200,000 in two weeks.
Balter, D-Syracuse, outraised Katko, R-Camillus, with a $275,707 haul. Katko had $211,391 in total receipts. But Katko has the cash-on-hand advantage, with $891,453 to Balter's $119,720.
Most of Balter's funding came from individual donors. Donations from individuals accounted for $229,326, or 83.2%, of her total receipts. Katko received 47% of his total contributions from individuals ($99,392).
Katko received a majority of his money from political action committees or other groups ($111,000). Balter collected $18,250 in donations from PACs and other committees.
Notable donors to Balter's campaign included Edward Norton, an actor known for his roles in several films, including "American History X" and "Fight Club." Norton gave $1,555.56, records show.
Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, donated the maximum amount — $2,800 — to support Balter's congressional bid. She also received $1,000 from Steve Williams, a Syracuse attorney who is technically one of her opponents in the 24th district race. Williams will appear on the Working Families Party line, but he's not campaigning for the seat. He has endorsed Balter for Congress.
The outside groups that donated to Balter's campaign include End Citizens United, which contributed $1,000 and has given $7,500 in the 2020 election cycle. Giffords PAC, the group founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords to advocate for gun safety reform, donated $1,000 to increase its total commitment to $3,000.
Katko received financial backing from the top Republican in the House. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's campaign committee contributed $2,000 to support the Camillus Republican's reelection bid.
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich's committee, Kasich for America, donated $5,000. Kasich, a Republican, is backing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. But he is supporting GOP congressional candidates, including Katko.
Amazon's PAC donated $5,000. The online retailer's political arm has given $9,500 to Katko's campaign this cycle. And a PAC led by one of Katko's former House colleagues, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, gave $2,500.
Both candidates have shown abilities to raise a lot of money in a short period. A week ago, Balter nearly broke her own record by raising more than $1.3 million in the third quarter. Katko set a personal mark by raising just shy of $1 million in the same quarter.
The influx of cash is a reflection of the competitive race between Balter and Katko. Political forecasters rate the race a toss-up, while most polls show that the candidates are within a few points of each other. However, a recent poll released by Katko's campaign found the GOP congressman up by eight points, 47 to 39%, over Balter.
