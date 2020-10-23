Dana Balter, John Katko each raise $200K in two weeks as election nears

The money continues to flow into the 24th Congressional District race.

In their pre-election filings, which covers the period from Oct. 1-14, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter each reported raising more than $200,000 in two weeks.

Balter, D-Syracuse, outraised Katko, R-Camillus, with a $275,707 haul. Katko had $211,391 in total receipts. But Katko has the cash-on-hand advantage, with $891,453 to Balter's $119,720.

Most of Balter's funding came from individual donors. Donations from individuals accounted for $229,326, or 83.2%, of her total receipts. Katko received 47% of his total contributions from individuals ($99,392).

Katko received a majority of his money from political action committees or other groups ($111,000). Balter collected $18,250 in donations from PACs and other committees.

Notable donors to Balter's campaign included Edward Norton, an actor known for his roles in several films, including "American History X" and "Fight Club." Norton gave $1,555.56, records show.