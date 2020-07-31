Dana Balter: John Katko 'part of the problem' as $600 jobless payments expire

In a statement Friday, Balter panned Katko's vote.

"The fact that we don't have the relief we need is not a 'both sides' problem," she said. "Democrats in the House passed the HEROES Act two months ago. John Katko voted against it. Republicans in the Senate refused to consider it.

"The bill would extend the federal $600 unemployment benefits through January 2021. It would also deliver almost a billion dollars in pandemic relief funding for county and local governments in our district, provide hazard pay for frontline workers and ensure that we can conduct safe and secure elections. As usual John Katko is saying one thing but doing another. He is part of the problem."

While the House passed the HEROES Act, Senate Republicans refused to vote on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn't release the GOP's proposal until this week. The $1 trillion bill doesn't include funding for state and local governments and would reduce the unemployment payments from $600 to $200. Once the payments expire, it would shift to a wage replacement model and cover up to 70% of lost wages.