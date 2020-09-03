Dana Balter: John Katko 'stoking fear to mislead voters' in race for Congress

Balter released a statement Wednesday calling it "absurd" that the Katko campaign would suggest she supports the release of violent criminals. She reiterated her opposition to allowing violent criminals to be released.

"Yet again, John Katko is deliberately distorting the truth and stoking fear to mislead voters," Balter said. "He is running a campaign straight out of Trump's playbook — not surprising given his full-throated endorsement of the president."

In previous interviews and statements, Katko has said that the state's bail reform law should be an issue in the 24th district race because a similar plan could be adopted at the federal level. There have been federal proposals to eliminate cash bail, but none of the bills have advanced in Congress.

Katko's latest ad does criticize the House Democrats' COVID-19 relief proposal — his campaign labels it the "Balter-Pelosi plan" even though Balter didn't have a role in drafting it — because of two provisions in the legislation. One would allow for the release of certain inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in federal prisons, while the other would provide temporary protections for undocumented immigrants who are employed as essential workers.