Dana Balter, John Katko will debate three times, but not in Cayuga County

There will be three debates between Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.
The first debate, which is scheduled for noon Monday, Oct. 19, will be hosted by Syracuse.com. The debate will be streamed on the newspaper's website and on its Facebook page.
CNY Central will host the second debate on Oct. 20. It will be taped in the early afternoon and air at 7 p.m. on channels 3, 5 and 6.
The final debate will be on NewsChannel 9. It will be taped in the afternoon and air in the evening on Sunday, Oct. 25. The station hasn't finalized a time for the debate's broadcast.
The first two debates will be held before early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 24. The final debate will air on the second day of early voting, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
According to Balter's campaign, there were discussions about three other debates hosted by WRVO's Campbell Conversations, Cayuga Community College and Spectrum News. But due to scheduling constraints, Katko declined those invitations.
"It's disappointing — though not surprising — that Congressman Katko refuses to participate in three major debates this fall," Balter said in a statement. "Rep. Katko's decision not to participate in these debates is in keeping with the strategy he's employed for the last several years: dodging his constituents. And it's in keeping with the strategy he's using now: hiding behind nasty attack ads instead of running on his record.
"Voting has already started, and voters in NY-24 should have the opportunity to hear from us now before they fill out our ballots."
Cayuga Community College, which hosts televised candidate forums that are sponsored by The Citizen, hasn't held a general election debate involving congressional candidates since 2012. In each of the last four elections, one candidate — Katko in 2016, 2018 and this year, and Dan Maffei in 2014 — declined to participate.
Katko's campaign noted that there are at least nine forums the incumbent congressman has or will participate in leading up to Election Day. The list includes forums hosted by the NAACP, Leadership of Greater Syracuse, Black Leadership Coalition Forum, CenterState CEO, Alliance of Communities Transforming Syracuse and the Bayberry Community Association. He also plans to attend two disability rights candidate forums and already participated in a forum hosted by Wayne County SCOPE, a gun rights group. Balter didn't attend that forum.
Balter and Katko are locked in a competitive contest. Most polls show that the candidates are either in a dead heat or within a few points of each other.
The race is a rematch of the 2018 election that Katko won by five percentage points. He is seeking his fourth term representing the 24th district. This is Balter's second run for Congress.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
