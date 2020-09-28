Dana Balter, John Katko will debate three times, but not in Cayuga County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be three debates between Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.

The first debate, which is scheduled for noon Monday, Oct. 19, will be hosted by Syracuse.com. The debate will be streamed on the newspaper's website and on its Facebook page.

CNY Central will host the second debate on Oct. 20. It will be taped in the early afternoon and air at 7 p.m. on channels 3, 5 and 6.

The final debate will be on NewsChannel 9. It will be taped in the afternoon and air in the evening on Sunday, Oct. 25. The station hasn't finalized a time for the debate's broadcast.

The first two debates will be held before early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 24. The final debate will air on the second day of early voting, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

According to Balter's campaign, there were discussions about three other debates hosted by WRVO's Campbell Conversations, Cayuga Community College and Spectrum News. But due to scheduling constraints, Katko declined those invitations.