Dana Balter, Oregon congressman tout bill to help restaurants affected by pandemic

There are more than 1,500 food and beverage businesses, such as restaurants and wineries, in the 24th Congressional District. And without help from the federal government, many of them in central New York and across the country could go out of business.

During a virtual press conference Thursday, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, outlined legislation that would provide aid to restaurants and other food and beverage businesses. Blumenauer's bill would create a $120 billion fund to help struggling restaurants.

Blumenauer noted that food and beverage businesses are among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while many received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, it's difficult for them to take on additional debt. With his bill, the funding would be provided as grants instead of loans.

He also expressed concern about the fate of so many food and beverage businesses across the country. There are estimates that as many as 85% of these businesses could close by the end of 2020.

Balter had a part in improving the bill. After a conversation with Pete Saltonstall, owner of Treleaven Wines in King Ferry, she asked Blumenauer to add a provision that would allow breweries, cideries and wineries to be eligible for the grants.