Dana Balter, Oregon congressman tout bill to help restaurants affected by pandemic

There are more than 1,500 food and beverage businesses, such as restaurants and wineries, in the 24th Congressional District. And without help from the federal government, many of them in central New York and across the country could go out of business.
During a virtual press conference Thursday, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, outlined legislation that would provide aid to restaurants and other food and beverage businesses. Blumenauer's bill would create a $120 billion fund to help struggling restaurants.
Blumenauer noted that food and beverage businesses are among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while many received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, it's difficult for them to take on additional debt. With his bill, the funding would be provided as grants instead of loans.
He also expressed concern about the fate of so many food and beverage businesses across the country. There are estimates that as many as 85% of these businesses could close by the end of 2020.
Balter had a part in improving the bill. After a conversation with Pete Saltonstall, owner of Treleaven Wines in King Ferry, she asked Blumenauer to add a provision that would allow breweries, cideries and wineries to be eligible for the grants.
Saltonstall said the measure could give his business a much-needed boost. Sales are down 46.52% this year, he revealed, and with the arrival of the fall season and winter less than three months away, there could be an even greater impact on his business. He admitted that his situation has caused a lot of sleepless nights because there is so much uncertainty.
"We're just trying to get through this with the least amount of damage," he said.
As Balter explained why she's supporting the bill, she noted that her opponent, U.S. Rep. John Katko, signed on as a cosponsor of Blumenauer's bill on Thursday. Before Katko's cosponsorship, there was already bipartisan support for the proposal.
One reason Balter is advocating for the legislation is her concern about what could happen to restaurants and food and beverage businesses in central New York. She cited one statistic that 21,000 people are employed by the food and beverage industry in the 24th district.
Restaurants are also anchor businesses, she said, and are part of the reason why more people are moving into places like Syracuse or why downtown Auburn is bustling again. She added that it's "terrifying" what might happen if these businesses don't get federal aid.
"It is scary not only because of the economic impact but also the social and cultural impact," Balter added.
