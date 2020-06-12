Dana Balter outpaces Francis Conole in fundraising before Democratic primary for Congress

"Our grassroots supporters are incredible and I'm so grateful for their dedication and hard work that has put our campaign in a strong position to win this race," Balter said. "Central and western New Yorkers deserve a champion who will fight for them. Unfortunately, Congressman Katko has been more interested in looking out for Donald Trump and wealthy special interests. When I'm in Congress, I'll work to ensure that everyone has health care, a good-paying job and a fair shot at success."

The notable donors to Balter's campaign include a former Democratic rival. Roger Misso, who was a Democratic candidate for Congress until he dropped out in March, gave $524 to Balter's campaign. Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn chipped in another $125. She has contributed $1,375 to support Balter's bid for Congress.

There is a Karen Pence listed as a Balter donor, but it isn't the second lady and wife of Vice President Mike Pence. This Karen Pence is an economist on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. She donated $500 to Balter's campaign.

Michael Royce, a Syracuse-area native who was a writer on the hit TV series "Everybody Loves Raymond" and is now the co-showrunner of the Netflix series "One Day at a Time," contributed $200 to Balter. He's given $1,500 to her campaign in the 2020 election cycle.