Dana Balter outpaces Francis Conole in fundraising before Democratic primary for Congress

Dana Balter holds the fundraising advantage with more than a week to go until the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District.
Balter, D-Syracuse, raised $154,493 in the pre-primary filing period, which ran from April 1 through June 3. She spent $241,575, including more than $116,000 on media ad buys and production for TV commercials. She has $180,609 cash on hand, $120,685 of which is available for the primary.
The primary cash on hand total is significant because it's nearly double what her opponent, Francis Conole, has available in his campaign account for the primary election.
Conole, a Syracuse Democrat, raised $144,673 in the pre-primary period and spent $281,928. He has $176,145 in the bank, but only $63,257 of that can be used for the primary.
With more money available for the primary, Balter has the financial edge ahead of the June 23 election.
In a little over two months, Balter received 10,752 contributions. She raised $151,381 from individual donors, which accounted for 98% of her total receipts. Nearly one-quarter of her contributors (23%) were first-time donors to her campaign. A vast majority of the donations (92%) were under $200. And nearly all of the people who gave to the campaign (99.6%) are eligible to donate again.
"Our grassroots supporters are incredible and I'm so grateful for their dedication and hard work that has put our campaign in a strong position to win this race," Balter said. "Central and western New Yorkers deserve a champion who will fight for them. Unfortunately, Congressman Katko has been more interested in looking out for Donald Trump and wealthy special interests. When I'm in Congress, I'll work to ensure that everyone has health care, a good-paying job and a fair shot at success."
The notable donors to Balter's campaign include a former Democratic rival. Roger Misso, who was a Democratic candidate for Congress until he dropped out in March, gave $524 to Balter's campaign. Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn chipped in another $125. She has contributed $1,375 to support Balter's bid for Congress.
There is a Karen Pence listed as a Balter donor, but it isn't the second lady and wife of Vice President Mike Pence. This Karen Pence is an economist on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. She donated $500 to Balter's campaign.
Michael Royce, a Syracuse-area native who was a writer on the hit TV series "Everybody Loves Raymond" and is now the co-showrunner of the Netflix series "One Day at a Time," contributed $200 to Balter. He's given $1,500 to her campaign in the 2020 election cycle.
The only political action committee donation Balter received is $2,500 from the National Organization for Women, which endorsed her in March.
Conole's financial supporters include Brian McKeon, an Auburn native and longtime adviser to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. McKeon gave $100, records show.
Margot Perot, a philanthropist and widow of H. Ross Perot, donated $1,000. VoteVets PAC, which supported Conole with a $100,000 television ad buy in the 24th district, also contributed $2,500 to his campaign.
Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in the Democratic primary. Absentee ballot applications were sent in May and voters could use the risk of COVID-19 as an excuse to receive a ballot.
In-person voting begins Saturday. It will be the first of a nine-day early voting period. It runs through Sunday, June 21. Primary election day is Tuesday, June 23.
A poll released by Balter's campaign this week shows she has a 29-point lead, 60 to 31%, over Conole in the race for the Democratic nomination.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.