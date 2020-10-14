Dana Balter outraises Rep. John Katko with $1.3 million haul in third quarter

"I am grateful to each and every person who has helped put our grassroots campaign into a strong position to win," Balter said in a statement. "For far too long, our district has been represented by a man who puts the priorities of special interests and corporate donors above the needs of his constituents. Central and western New Yorkers are ready for a change."

The sum is also an indication of how competitive the race is between Balter and Katko, who is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Katko hasn't reported his fundraising total for the quarter, but it's likely that he set a new personal mark. In 2019, a non-election year, Katko raised $1.5 million, which allowed him to maintain a financial advantage for the general election.

That edge allowed him to air his first TV ad of the general election shortly after Balter won the Democratic primary election. But unlike in past years, Katko's opponent quickly responded — a sign that Balter had the financial resources to compete.