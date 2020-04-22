Dana Balter has six paid employees on her campaign payroll. A seventh was added in early April: Herself.

Balter, a Democratic candidate in New York's 24th Congressional District, revealed to The Citizen in an interview last week that she will accept a salary for the duration of the campaign. It's a subject that garnered negative attention last year when the Federal Election Commission said she committed a violation by accepting payments too early.

With her public acknowledgment that she's being paid by her campaign, Balter hopes to raise awareness about the FEC rules and end the stigma associated with candidates receiving a salary from their committees. And she thinks it may help make it easier for more people, especially working Americans, run for federal office.

The rules

There are strict guidelines, which have been in place since 2002, for candidates to follow if they elect to receive a salary from their campaign.

Candidates may begin accepting a salary after the primary election filing deadlines in their states. For candidates in New York, the filing deadline was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was initially scheduled for early April. It was moved to March 20.

After that date, Balter was allowed to join the payroll.

According to the FEC, the salary must be paid by the candidate's principal campaign committee — for Balter, that means her Friends of Dana Balter campaign committee — and the salary must not exceed "the lesser of the minimum salary for the federal office sought or what the candidate received as earned income in the previous year."

The annual salary for members of Congress is $174,000. If a candidate earned more than that in the previous year, they could accept a salary that's the equivalent of what a member of Congress is paid. If a candidate earned less than $174,000, they could be paid an equal amount to what they earned last year.

However, candidates may not accept a salary from their campaigns for an entire year. The amount must be prorated. Balter began receiving biweekly salary payments in early April and is being paid the equivalent of $35,000 a year.

If a candidate receives a salary from their campaign, the commission may request to see income tax records and other proof of earnings. The candidate must provide these documents, according to FEC rules.

Candidates may accept salary payments until they are no longer considered a candidate for office or until the general election date. This was the rule Balter violated when she was paid a salary in mid-2019. She returned the salary payments after the violation was flagged.

Incumbent members of Congress are prohibited from being paid by their campaigns.

"The purpose behind those rules is to recognize that campaigning for Congress is generally a full-time job and not everybody can afford to take a year or more off work, unpaid, to campaign for office," said Adav Noti, senior director and chief of staff at the Campaign Legal Center.

Noti, who formerly worked at the FEC as associate general counsel, added: "If candidates weren't allowed to draw a salary while campaigning, only the wealthy could run for office. That's the rationale behind the provision."

For 'everyday Americans'

Balter received a salary for four months during her last campaign for Congress in 2018. FEC records show that she received nine payments totaling $12,461.68.

She wasn't the only congressional candidate to accept a salary in the 2018 election cycle. The Center for Public Integrity found at least 22 candidates received salaries during the last campaign. The most notable candidate who was on their campaign's payroll: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat. She was paid more than $8,000 in 2018, according to FEC filings.

While Balter, Ocasio-Cortez and other candidates who accepted salaries come from different backgrounds and live in different parts of the country, they share a common trait: They aren't independently wealthy.

Balter was the unpaid director of a nonprofit organization, taught an online class for a university in Kazakhstan and did some independent contracting work for Syracuse University's Maxwell School in 2019. Ocasio-Cortez was a bartender before she ran for Congress.

That's one reason why Balter believes it's important for candidates to receive a campaign salary. She thinks it will make running for Congress more accessible to working Americans.

"There are few people in this country who can afford to take a year and a half of two years off from work," she said. "Running for Congress is more than a full-time job. I would describe it as at least two full-time jobs. It never stops. It's a huge commitment of time and effort. There is a really good reason why we want everyday folks — the kinds of people who can't afford two years off from work — to run for office."

In conversations with other congressional candidates, Balter recalled them saying it was a "hardship" because of what they had to sacrifice to run for office. Some, like Balter, are single. But others have families, which can make the decision harder when weighing whether to forfeit pay for several months to campaign for Congress.

Those difficult deliberations are part of what Balter believes is contributing to the growth in millionaires running for Congress. Roll Call, a Washington, D.C.-based publication, published the net worths of representatives and senators who served in the last Congress from 2017 through 2018. It found that 207 lawmakers —nearly 40% of the House and Senate — had net worths of at least $1 million.

"You see what the result of that is," Balter said. "We get tax breaks for wealthy people. We get cuts to education and health care. We get stagnant wages for workers. We get policy that works for people who already have wealth. We get policy that's bad for everyday Americans. If we want to change that we need Congress to be filled with everyday Americans. "We need Congress to be filled with teachers and nurses and food service workers and union members. People who understand what the challenge is of living paycheck to paycheck. People who understand why having access to affordable, quality health care is so important. People who understand why public schooling matters so much.

"That's why FEC guidelines allow candidates to take a salary. That's why they made the rule. We don't talk about it, but we should. The fact that candidates can take a salary is what makes it possible for everyday Americans to run for office."

The stigma

At a town hall meeting in September 2019, Balter was asked about her FEC violation — taking salary payments too early in the campaign. The audience member quizzed her about how she would respond to criticism.

Balter acknowledged the violation — she said it was an "honest mistake" — and said the money would be returned. But the episode highlighted the stigma attached to accepting salaries from campaigns, even when the rules are followed.

Liuba Grechen Shirley, a Long Island Democrat who ran for Congress in 2018, thinks that stigma is due to the relatively small number of candidates who have been on campaign payrolls in the past. She knows congressional candidates across the country who wanted to go on their campaign's payroll, but were told that it would be "political suicide."

"The reality is that most people can't afford it," she said. "If we want more people who look like the rest of us in Congress, we need to break down the barriers."

Grechen Shirley was successful in knocking down one impediment in 2018 when the FEC ruled that she could use campaign funds for child care expenses. It was an important decision for parents running for office, especially those with young children.

After that ruling, Grechen Shirley — who founded Vote Mama, which supports Democratic mothers running for office — said 38 federal candidates used campaign funds to cover child care costs. Seventeen states, including New York, adopted similar policies. So far, more than 60 state-level candidates have used campaign funds to pay for child care.

Provisions like allowing candidates to accept a salary and using funds for campaign-related child care costs, Grechen Shirley said, make it possible for working people to run for Congress.

Noti, who also noted there's a stigma attached to the salary rules, agrees.

"From my perspective as an advocate for transparency in politics, the provision is actually pretty good," he said. "The money being paid out is all subject to contribution limits, it's fully disclosed, it's fully transparent and it allows for a greater diversity of candidates."

A possible alternative would be having people maintain full-time jobs while campaigning, which Noti said isn't ideal. He views it as problematic because it could present opportunities for improper influence over candidates.

Grechen Shirley added that there is a misconception about campaign funds. These aren't taxpayer funds, she explained. The money is raised from private donors for candidates' campaigns. Campaigns usually have several employees, including a manager and a finance director.

"You're paying your staff," Grechen Shirley said. "You should be able to pay yourself as well."

'A job that you're doing'

During normal times, Balter maintains a hectic campaign schedule. She makes phone calls, attends house parties, holds town hall meetings and knocks on doors. Candidates usually start their days early in the morning and end them late at night.

Because of that schedule, there's no time for a side job that could help pay the bills.

For Balter, the importance of the FEC's salary rule isn't limited to the ability for candidates to get a paycheck. It's an acknowledgment that being a candidate for Congress is a job.

"This is not some kind of special privilege," she said. "This is about being paid for a job that you're doing."

Balter knows that she may face criticism for accepting a salary. She's a candidate in the Democratic primary against Francis Conole. The winner of the primary will face Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who defeated Balter two years ago.

Whether it's in the primary or general elections, she says she's ready to respond to her opponents if they question her decision to take a salary from her campaign.

"There is nothing to attack here," she said. "What we're talking about is making Congress accessible to everyday folks."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

