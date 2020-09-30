Dana Balter reiterates health care plan, pans Trump's handling of pandemic in new TV ad

Dana Balter once again summarizes her health care plan and criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in a new TV ad released by her campaign on Wednesday.

The latest ad, which is paid for by Balter's campaign and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, opens with a narrator stating that Trump "lied and left us unprepared" during the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, Balter accuses Trump of trying to repeal the protections in the Affordable Care Act for people with preexisting conditions. The 2010 health care law prevents insurers from denying coverage to people with preexisting medical conditions.

The basis of this claim is Trump signing the 2017 tax law, which effectively eliminated the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate requiring people to buy health insurance or face a fine. With the individual mandate's repeal, a group of Republican attorneys general sued in an attempt to have the law overturned. The Trump administration is supporting the lawsuit.

Trump maintains that he supports protections for people with preexisting conditions, but those protections would no longer be in effect if the law is thrown out.