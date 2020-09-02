Dana Balter shares her health care story in new TV ad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter shares another personal story with voters in her latest ad of the 24th Congressional District campaign.

Balter, D-Syracuse, says in the ad, which is airing on Syracuse-area broadcast and cable stations, that she knows "what it's like to go without health insurance, to almost go bankrupt from health care bills, to be labeled with a pre-existing condition the rest of my life."

Her struggle with medical debt stems from an incident in 2004 when she was a graduate student at Syracuse University. After donating blood, she fainted and hit her head on a table as she fell to the floor. She suffered a severe concussion that required a long recovery period as she dealt with symptoms caused by the head injury.

During both her runs for Congress, Balter has highlighted the need to ensure protections for people with preexisting conditions remain intact. The Affordable Care Act, a 2010 health care law, prevents health insurance companies from denying coverage to people with preexisting medical conditions.

In her ad, Balter claims her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, "voted with Donald Trump to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, which would end protections for pre-existing conditions."