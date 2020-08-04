Dana Balter supporters in TV ad: John Katko 'sold out' Medicare and Social Security

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic candidate Dana Balter is renewing her criticism of Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's support for the 2017 tax in a new television commercial released Tuesday.

The 30-second ad, which is airing on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse market, features older central New York voters who are supporting Balter, D-Syracuse, in the 24th Congressional District.

In the ad, the group pans Katko's vote for the 2017 tax law, which studies have shown will add nearly $2 trillion to the national debt. But the main focus of the ad was the claim that Katko "sold out" Medicare and Social Security.

Balter's supporters point to Katko's support of the Balanced Budget Amendment in 2018. Records confirm that Katko voted for the amendment in the House. Critics of the amendment say that it would harm Medicare and Social Security because it would require significant cuts to both programs.