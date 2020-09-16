Dana Balter: The making of a Democratic contender for Congress

Taking on a few jobs at Northwestern wasn't unusual for Balter. She worked three jobs while she was in high school. She says she was comfortable working — that feeling of independence and the ability to support herself.

It also helped her realize the hurdles others face while working multiple jobs.

"I learned at a fairly young age what it's like to struggle to be able to pay the bills and to not be able to take that for granted but to really have to work at it," she said.

"I think that is incredibly valuable not only preparation for life but it makes it easy for me to understand when I'm out on the trail talking to voters who are talking to me about the challenges that they face. I get it. I don't have to imagine what it feels like to wonder am I going to make the rent this week? I know from firsthand experience what that is and how important being able to have a good job is."

Chapel Haven

Balter earned her bachelor's degree at Northwestern and returned to Connecticut. Her passion for education led her to Chapel Haven, a nonprofit organization for adults with cognitive disabilities. She was employed as a teacher and taught several classes, including chorus, cooking, drama, math, science and how to use public transportation.