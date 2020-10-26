Dana Balter wastes no time voting for self in election for Congress

SYRACUSE — Instead of waiting until Election Day, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter joined the crowd to cast her ballot on the first day of early voting in New York.
Balter, D-Syracuse, voted at the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse, one of six early voting locations in Onondaga County. She was accompanied by a group of supporters who also cast their votes.
This is the fourth time Balter has appeared on the ballot in the 24th Congressional District. She has won two Democratic primary elections and lost to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, her opponent in this year's election, in the 2018 general election.
"Voting is always exciting," Balter said. "It's particularly exciting when you get to vote for somebody that you really believe in, somebody who is a passionate champion for the things that matter to you. To be able to vote for yourself is an honor that I never imagined I would have in my lifetime."
Balter is a candidate in arguably the most competitive congressional race in the country. A new Siena College/Syracuse.com poll released one day after she voted showed the Syracuse Democrat in a dead heat with Katko, a Camillus Republican.
The candidates have raised and spent millions of dollars on their campaigns. Outside groups have spent millions more on TV ads in the district. Balter and Katko have participated in three debates, the last of which aired on Sunday.
Now, it's up to voters to decide whether Katko will get a fourth term in Congress or if Balter will replace him as the district's representative. Hasahn Bloodworth, of Syracuse, is one voter who believes Balter is the best choice for the district.
Bloodworth was a leading figure during 40 days of marches in Syracuse to protest police brutality and systemic racism. He noted that Balter joined the marches and is well-informed about the issues affecting the community, especially people of color in central New York.
"I think she embraces minorities and she makes them feel like their voice actually matters," he said. "We haven't had that in a long time in this community."
There were 5,019 early votes cast in Onondaga County on Saturday. Through the first three days, there have been 16,561 early votes in the county. Cayuga County has more than 3,400 early votes in the first three days of the nine-day early voting period. The county reported 1,480 early votes on Monday.
With so many voters willing to wait in lines to vote early, Balter thinks that shows there is enthusiasm among the electorate. She also believes it's a rebuke of what's happened over the last four years during President Donald Trump's administration.
"It makes me incredibly proud to be an American, it makes me proud to be a central New Yorker, it makes me proud to be part of this process and it gives me tremendous hope for what's going to happen starting next January."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.