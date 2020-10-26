Dana Balter wastes no time voting for self in election for Congress

The candidates have raised and spent millions of dollars on their campaigns. Outside groups have spent millions more on TV ads in the district. Balter and Katko have participated in three debates, the last of which aired on Sunday.

Now, it's up to voters to decide whether Katko will get a fourth term in Congress or if Balter will replace him as the district's representative. Hasahn Bloodworth, of Syracuse, is one voter who believes Balter is the best choice for the district.

Bloodworth was a leading figure during 40 days of marches in Syracuse to protest police brutality and systemic racism. He noted that Balter joined the marches and is well-informed about the issues affecting the community, especially people of color in central New York.

"I think she embraces minorities and she makes them feel like their voice actually matters," he said. "We haven't had that in a long time in this community."

There were 5,019 early votes cast in Onondaga County on Saturday. Through the first three days, there have been 16,561 early votes in the county. Cayuga County has more than 3,400 early votes in the first three days of the nine-day early voting period. The county reported 1,480 early votes on Monday.