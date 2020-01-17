Dana Balter wins another national endorsement in CNY House race

A week after six local Indivisible groups endorsed Dana Balter to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District race, the national organization announced it's backing her again.

Indivisible, which formed in late 2016 to oppose President Donald Trump's agenda, included Balter, D-Syracuse, in its second round of 2020 congressional endorsements. Balter is one of five Democratic candidates who received the national group's support.

It's the second time Balter has been endorsed by the national Indivisible group. When she ran for Congress in 2018, she was supported by Indivisible.

"If 2021 is truly to be the beginning of major reform in America, we need candidates unafraid to fight for the change we desperately need," said Lucy Solomon, Indivisible's political director. "The candidates we are endorsing today will help accomplish that vision we see for the future and for that reason we will work tirelessly to help them get to Congress."

