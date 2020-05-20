Dana Balter wins support of Planned Parenthood in race for Congress

For the second election cycle in a row, a national pro-choice organization is endorsing Dana Balter for Congress.
The Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which advocates for abortion laws and access to reproductive health services, announced it's backing Balter, D-Syracuse, over another Democrat, Francis Conole, in the 24th Congressional District race.
Balter and Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination in the June 23 primary election. The winner will face U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, in the general election.
Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, criticized Katko's record on reproductive rights while calling Balter a "champion for people's access to full, equitable and comprehensive health care."
"Dana Balter is a proven fighter who has what it takes to win," McGill Johnson said.
Balter had the Planned Parenthood Action Fund's support in 2018 when she challenged Katko in the midterm election. She lost the race by five percentage points.
It's the latest national endorsement for Balter, who has been backed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Democracy for America, EMILY's List, the Indivisible movement, National Organization for Women PAC and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.
She also has been endorsed by 24 central New York Democrats. The most recent endorser is state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat who announced her support of Balter's campaign earlier this week.
"In Congress, I will fight to ensure every woman has full autonomy over her body, which means permanent access to quality health care," Balter said. "Planned Parenthood is a champion in this fight and I'm grateful for the work they do and I'm proud to have their support."
The 24th Congressional District includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
