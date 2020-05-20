Dana Balter wins support of Planned Parenthood in race for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the second election cycle in a row, a national pro-choice organization is endorsing Dana Balter for Congress.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which advocates for abortion laws and access to reproductive health services, announced it's backing Balter, D-Syracuse, over another Democrat, Francis Conole, in the 24th Congressional District race.

Balter and Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination in the June 23 primary election. The winner will face U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, in the general election.

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, criticized Katko's record on reproductive rights while calling Balter a "champion for people's access to full, equitable and comprehensive health care."

"Dana Balter is a proven fighter who has what it takes to win," McGill Johnson said.

Balter had the Planned Parenthood Action Fund's support in 2018 when she challenged Katko in the midterm election. She lost the race by five percentage points.