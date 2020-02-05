Danny Fitzpatrick eyes GOP nod in NY Assembly race

LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick is the latest Republican candidate to enter the 126th Assembly District race after Assemblyman Gary Finch announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection this year.

Fitzpatrick is seeking the GOP nomination in the district that includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. He joins a field that includes Kenneth Bush III, an attorney and Jordan resident, and others who have publicly expressed interest, namely Cayuga County Treasurer James Orman.

"Being born and raised in LaFayette, NY — I understand as well as anyone the struggle rural upstate faces and I have a set of policy proposals I will be unveiling over the next few months on how to address these issues," Fitzpatrick said.

A political consultant and son of longtime Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Danny Fitzpatrick was elected LaFayette town supervisor in 2017. He works as the government relations director for the Onondaga County Water Authority.

With Finch's retirement, Fitzpatrick believes central New York "needs a representative who will take our interests to Albany and deliver for the people of Onondaga, Cayuga, Chenango and Cortland counties."