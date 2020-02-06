David Dempsey, former Cayuga County elected official, running for NY Assembly

David Dempsey, who served two terms as an Auburn city councilor and eight years as a Cayuga County legislator, is aiming to return to government.

Dempsey, 62, is seeking the Republican nomination in the 126th Assembly District race. He launched his candidacy one day after Assemblyman Gary Finch, who has represented parts of Cayuga County for more than 20 years, announced he will not run for reelection this year.

Even before Finch decided to retire, Dempsey said he was interested in running for state Assembly "for many years."

"I was waiting for the opportunity to best help out central New Yorkers," he said.

Dempsey owns an insurance agency in King Ferry. His political experience includes eight years, from 1991 through 1999, as a Cayuga County legislator. He served as an Auburn city councilor from 2000 through 2007.

For both of those positions, he was elected as a Democrat. In 2007, he lost a bid for the Democratic nomination in the Auburn mayoral race. Michael Quill received the party's backing and went on to win the election. Dempsey ran as an independent candidate.

Dempsey switched parties and became a Republican in 2009.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}