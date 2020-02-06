David Dempsey, former Cayuga County elected official, running for NY Assembly

David Dempsey, who served two terms as an Auburn city councilor and eight years as a Cayuga County legislator, is aiming to return to government.
Dempsey, 62, is seeking the Republican nomination in the 126th Assembly District race. He launched his candidacy one day after Assemblyman Gary Finch, who has represented parts of Cayuga County for more than 20 years, announced he will not run for reelection this year.
Even before Finch decided to retire, Dempsey said he was interested in running for state Assembly "for many years."
"I was waiting for the opportunity to best help out central New Yorkers," he said.
Dempsey owns an insurance agency in King Ferry. His political experience includes eight years, from 1991 through 1999, as a Cayuga County legislator. He served as an Auburn city councilor from 2000 through 2007.
For both of those positions, he was elected as a Democrat. In 2007, he lost a bid for the Democratic nomination in the Auburn mayoral race. Michael Quill received the party's backing and went on to win the election. Dempsey ran as an independent candidate.
Dempsey switched parties and became a Republican in 2009.
He has worked for 35 years as an insurance agent in Cayuga County. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance and economics at Ithaca College. He also holds a master's degree in public administration from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.
"I think between my education, my business background and my experience that I'm the right person for the job," Dempsey said.
If he's elected to the Assembly, Dempsey said his top priority would be supporting policies that aid small businesses and create job opportunities for central New Yorkers. Agriculture and water quality are also on his agenda.
There is a growing number of Republicans who have either announced their candidacies or said they are exploring a run for the open Assembly seat. Two are from Onondaga County: Kenneth Bush III, an attorney who served as former state Sen. Bob Antonacci's legislative counsel, and Danny Fitzpatrick, town supervisor in LaFayette and the son of Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.
Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman is exploring a run for state Assembly.
Dempsey thinks Finch's successor should be from Cayuga County.
"I believe it's the heart of the district," he said.
The Cayuga County Republican Committee will meet Saturday to designate a candidate in the race. With several candidates interested in the seat, a primary is possible. The primary election would be held on June 23.
The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Online producer Robert Harding