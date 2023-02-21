David Gould, the former longtime sheriff who has served as chair of the Cayuga County Legislature for the last 14 months, will not run for reelection this year.

Gould, a Republican, told The Citizen on Tuesday that he decided not to seek another term. He was first elected in 2021.

"I've done my two-year term and I got some health problems," he said, adding that his ailments are not life threatening but require treatment. "I think enough is enough."

Gould is supporting Legislator Robert Shea, a Republican, in the newly drawn 4th District that includes the towns of Aurelius and Fleming in Gould's current district. Shea lives in Springport, which is the third town in the new district.

Democrats have endorsed James Moore to run in District 4.

"(Shea) is a good legislator and he certainly will represent my district very, very well," Gould said.

Gould highlighted the county's achievements under his leadership, namely the redistricting process — voters approved a ballot proposition to reduce the number of Legislature seats from 15 to 11 — and plans for the future of the Cayuga County Office Building.

He praised county employees and his fellow legislators — he said he had good relationships with members of both caucuses. When he sought a second term as chair in January, he received the unanimous support of the county Legislature.

"I must be doing something right or they would not have supported me 100%," he said. "I think I've done whatever possible for this county. That has always been my mission is to stay in this county, do what I can for this county, accomplish everything in my lifetime I can for this county and that's what I've tried to do."

Although Gould will not seek another term as a county lawmaker, he plans to stay active in public service. He will maintain his membership on numerous community boards and committees.

Before serving as a county legislator, Gould was sheriff from 2006 through 2018. He is also a former state trooper and Army veteran.

"It has been an unbelievable life and I appreciate everyone's help," he said.