David McKeon running for Cayuga County Democratic chair

Nearly 70 years after his father, William, was first elected chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, David McKeon hopes to follow in his footsteps.
McKeon announced Sunday that he is running to lead the local Democratic committee. He is seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Ian Phillips, who has been chair since 2015 but said he will resign at the committee's meeting on June 15. The committee will elect a new chair at that meeting.
McKeon's family has long been involved in the Democratic Party. William McKeon was chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee from 1953 to 1974. He also chaired the New York State Democratic Committee from 1962 to 1965.
Today’s story is about one of the most accomplished people to ever come out of Auburn, and t…
Brian McKeon, David's younger brother, has been a longtime aide and adviser to President Joe Biden. He now serves as deputy secretary of state for management and resources. Another brother, Michael, is a retired Auburn City Court judge.
David McKeon's professional experience includes 36 years as a commercial banker with Marine Midland Bank, Fleet Bank, JP Morgan Chase, M&T Bank and Community Bank. He earned a political science degree at Boston College in 1974.
He is not a member of the county Democratic committee, but he has supported local campaigns. Outside of politics, he has been a volunteer driver with Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca's Medicaid Transportation Program.
If he is elected chair, McKeon said in an interview with The Citizen that a top priority would be electing more Democrats in town and village races. He said he had a conversation with Throop Supervisor Eric Ridley, who told him that more help is needed at the town level.
"That would be my focus," he said.
McKeon also wants to win the race for Cayuga County surrogate judge. Ben Susman, a Democrat, is running against Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann. He doesn't believe Susman is getting enough support in his bid for the judgeship.
"It's tough winning outside in the county," he said. "That's going to be a tough race."
McKeon recalls attending the 1964 Democratic National Convention and the ovation then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy received before a video honoring his late brother, President John F. Kennedy. He was also there for the 1968 convention in Chicago, where delegates voted to support civil rights resolutions and condemn the Vietnam War.
He also remembers local Democratic events that drew large crowds and notable figures, including Robert F. Kennedy.
His father, William McKeon, was known as "Mr. Democrat." David McKeon became emotional while discussing his father's impact on the local party and community.
"In attempting to follow in his footsteps is like trying to follow Vince Lombardi or Knute Rockne," he said. "In growing up with him, I had a unique view of history both on a national and local basis."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.