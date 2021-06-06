David McKeon running for Cayuga County Democratic chair

He is not a member of the county Democratic committee, but he has supported local campaigns. Outside of politics, he has been a volunteer driver with Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca's Medicaid Transportation Program.

If he is elected chair, McKeon said in an interview with The Citizen that a top priority would be electing more Democrats in town and village races. He said he had a conversation with Throop Supervisor Eric Ridley, who told him that more help is needed at the town level.

"That would be my focus," he said.

McKeon also wants to win the race for Cayuga County surrogate judge. Ben Susman, a Democrat, is running against Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann. He doesn't believe Susman is getting enough support in his bid for the judgeship.

"It's tough winning outside in the county," he said. "That's going to be a tough race."

McKeon recalls attending the 1964 Democratic National Convention and the ovation then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy received before a video honoring his late brother, President John F. Kennedy. He was also there for the 1968 convention in Chicago, where delegates voted to support civil rights resolutions and condemn the Vietnam War.