DCCC in new TV ad: CNY 'can't count on John Katko anymore'

A new Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee television ad slams Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko for his 2017 tax law vote and accepting donations from special interest groups in the 24th Congressional District race.
The 30-second commercial, which is airing on Syracuse TV stations, accuses Katko, R-Camillus, "of "siding with big corporations and Donald Trump" and accepting more than $2 million from special interests.
The source for the claim about Katko receiving special interest donations is the Center for Responsive Politics, which maintains the OpenSecrets website that features campaign finance data. According to the center, Katko has received more than $2.6 million from business-affiliated political action committees since 2014.
The DCCC pans Katko's vote for the tax law, which included income tax cuts for millions of Americans and permanent tax cuts for corporations. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the law will add nearly $2 trillion to the national debt.
"Rep. John Katko has changed while he has been in Washington," said Christine Bennett, a DCCC spokesperson. "John Katko has repeatedly sided with his special interest donors, voting to give them tax handouts at the expense of Social Security and Medicare. With Donald Trump threatening, yet again, to cut these promises we have made to our seniors, it's clear just how dangerous the Trump-Katko agenda is.
"Central New York voters can't count on John Katko anymore, and they'll send him packing once and for all come November."
This has been one of the main lines of attack used against Katko in the 24th district race — that his vote for the tax law was a prelude to congressional Republicans and Trump cutting Medicare and Social Security.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said in early 2018 that Medicare and Social Security reform would be a priority. Later that year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Medicare and Social Security, along with Medicaid, are the "real drivers of the debt" and that deficits couldn't be contained unless there's action to reform those programs.
Trump was asked about cuts to Medicare and Social Security earlier this year and whether that would be on his agenda. He responded, "At some point they will be."
While GOP leadership has been vocal about the need for what they call "entitlement reform," Katko has said in interviews and public forums that he does not support cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
During a telephone town hall meeting with AARP members in 2018, he said he has "no interest" in cutting the programs and believes there shouldn't be changes for anyone at or near the retirement age. He would support changes for new workers who are just starting to pay into the programs.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district. His opponent is Democratic challenger Dana Balter, who has been named to DCCC's Red to Blue program. Red to Blue supports challengers against incumbent Republicans.
A DCCC poll released in June found Balter leading Katko by three percentage points in the general election contest.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
