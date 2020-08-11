DCCC in new TV ad: CNY 'can't count on John Katko anymore'

"Central New York voters can't count on John Katko anymore, and they'll send him packing once and for all come November."

This has been one of the main lines of attack used against Katko in the 24th district race — that his vote for the tax law was a prelude to congressional Republicans and Trump cutting Medicare and Social Security.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said in early 2018 that Medicare and Social Security reform would be a priority. Later that year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Medicare and Social Security, along with Medicaid, are the "real drivers of the debt" and that deficits couldn't be contained unless there's action to reform those programs.

Trump was asked about cuts to Medicare and Social Security earlier this year and whether that would be on his agenda. He responded, "At some point they will be."