Deadlines approaching for voter registration, absentee ballots for primary elections

With primaries a month away, voters in Cayuga and Onondaga counties are being reminded that there is still time to register to vote and to request an absentee ballot.

There are primaries in both the Republican and Democratic parties on Tuesday, June, 28, and voters must be registered in those parties to vote.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections this week said that voters who already have requested an absentee ballot for the June primary elections can expect to receive the ballot in the mail next week. Applications must be returned to the Board of Elections by Monday, June 13.

Once again, voters may cite a desire to avoid in-person voting because of possible COVID-19 exposure as a legitimate reason to receive an absentee ballot. As always, being out of the county or ill on Election Day are reasons for requesting an absentee ballot.

One major change this year, officials point out, is that voters who request and receive an absentee ballot may not decide to vote in person. If a person does go to the polls they would have to vote by affidavit, and not deposit a ballot in the voting machine.

Voters who would like to receive an absentee ballot may apply online through the state Board of Elections portal at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ or by printing an application from the Cayuga County Board of Elections website at cayugacounty.us/1591/Absentee-Application-Information or by calling the BOE at (315) 253-1285.

Completed absentee ballots may be dropped off at the counter inside Board of Elections Office, located on the ground floor of the Historic Post Office, 157 Genesee St in Auburn, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. week days and until 9 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters may also drop off completed absentee ballots during early voting hours from June 18 through June 26 at any of the three early voting sites, Cato Town Office 11320 Shortcut Road in Cato, Clifford Park Clubhouse (Y Field) 81 Mary Street in Auburn or the Moravia Town Office, 1630 Route 38 Moravia.

On Election Day, voters may drop off completed absentee ballots from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at any Cayuga County poll site.

All poll sites will have a sign displayed outside the entrance instructing voters dropping off completed absentee ballots to skip the voter line and deliver any absentee to a labeled box located at the end of the sign-in table. At the table there will be a sign indicating “Absentee Ballot Drop-Off.” An inspector will accept absentee ballots from voters queuing up at this sign. In each case, the absentee drop off table will be clearly marked and allow voters to avoid lines and delays. All ballots will be secured in a sealed ballot bag until they are delivered to the Board of Elections Office.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections is reminding residents that voting in the primary election for registered Democrats and Republicans will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Applications for voter registration must be postmarked by Friday, June 3, to be able to vote in the primary. For more information, visit the BOE website at onvote.net or call (315) 435-8683.

