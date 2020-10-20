Debate defense: Katko explains support for Trump, Balter answers for finance violation

At the second debate — and the first on television — in the 24th Congressional District race, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter defended themselves on separate issues that have been raised during the campaign.

For Katko, that's his support of President Donald Trump. The GOP congressman endorsed his party's standard-bearer in January. That decision has been used against him in his bid for a fourth term representing the district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County.

Katko revealed that he has considered rescinding the endorsement, but ultimately decided to continue supporting Trump for a second term. The reason for that is because of the direction of the country and his fears that Democrats are moving too far to the left.

"Are we going to go as a country on the route we were with lower taxes and better trade deals and market-based health care as opposed to government-run health care, which we'll definitely get if (Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden) gets in, and my opponent supports, Medicare for All?" Katko said at the CNY Central debate, which was taped at Onondaga Community College.