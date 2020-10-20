Debate defense: Katko explains support for Trump, Balter answers for finance violation

At the second debate — and the first on television — in the 24th Congressional District race, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter defended themselves on separate issues that have been raised during the campaign.
For Katko, that's his support of President Donald Trump. The GOP congressman endorsed his party's standard-bearer in January. That decision has been used against him in his bid for a fourth term representing the district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County.
Katko revealed that he has considered rescinding the endorsement, but ultimately decided to continue supporting Trump for a second term. The reason for that is because of the direction of the country and his fears that Democrats are moving too far to the left.
"Are we going to go as a country on the route we were with lower taxes and better trade deals and market-based health care as opposed to government-run health care, which we'll definitely get if (Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden) gets in, and my opponent supports, Medicare for All?" Katko said at the CNY Central debate, which was taped at Onondaga Community College.
But the congressman offered criticism of the president during the debate. He said Trump has a "colossal ability to put his foot in his mouth." He pledged that while he's supporting Trump's reelection, he will "stand up to him like I stood up to him before."
While Katko had to defend his support of Trump, Balter had to answer later in the debate for a campaign finance violation she committed last year. The Syracuse Democrat accepted a salary from her campaign too early in the election cycle, which is a violation of federal election law. She was notified by the Federal Election Commission in August 2019 and she returned the money one month later.
At the Syracuse.com debate Monday, Katko claimed that there is a "cloud of criminal suspicion" over Balter because of the campaign finance violation. However, the FEC didn't take any enforcement action against Balter and it hasn't been referred to any outside agency for criminal prosecution.
Support Local Journalism
CNY Central's Matt Mulcahy asked Balter if she had "knowing and willful knowledge" that she violated federal election law. She responded, "Of course not. I made an honest mistake."
Balter's answer followed Katko's explanation for his previous comments. He said the violation technically constitutes criminal conduct and that the Syracuse Democrat could be prosecuted, even though the FEC hasn't taken further action more than a year after the violation.
In additional remarks, Balter fired back at Katko.
"The congressman did accuse me of committing a crime. He's trying to walk that back now," she said. "He did accuse me of committing a crime and was immediately fact-checked by four local press outlets that verified, in fact, that I did not commit a crime. To suggest otherwise is slanderous at best."
Balter then detailed why she believes it's important for candidates to be able to accept a salary from their campaigns. The Federal Election Commission adopted the candidate salary rule in 2002 as a way to encourage more people from different backgrounds to run for federal office.
"Congress, for a really long time, has been dominated by millionaires," she said. "People who don't share our day-to-day experiences and therefore don't understand the policies we need to make our lives better. The reason candidates are allowed to draw salary is so everyday folks who can't afford to take a year off from work can run for office."
Balter and Katko will debate one more time in the 24th district race. That televised debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday on NewsChannel 9.
The final debate will be held on the second day of early voting in New York. Early voting begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.