DEC extends public comment period for Cayuga Lake restoration plan

"The draft TMDL document is lengthy and references many scientific concepts and associated studies," the letter said. "In order for the public to do a thorough and comprehensive review of this document, we request that the comment period for the TMDL be extended to 90 days."

The draft TMDL declares a 30% phosphorous reduction is needed for improving the lake's quality. Sources of phosphorous identified as contributing the load in Cayuga Lake included wastewater treatment plants, municipal separate storm sewer systems, agricultural runoff, septic systems and other sources. The draft plan says cultivated crop land should produce the largest reduction, with a 42% target. Hay/pasture land is next with 40%, followed by forest land (15%), developed land (10%) and onsite septic systems (5%).

"For Cayuga Lake, seeking appropriate reductions in agricultural loads is key because these loads represent the dominant external loading sector and the greatest proportion of the total controllable load to the lake," the plan states.

The Cayuga County Board of Health criticized the plan for lacking concrete required steps needed to achieve reductions.