DEC extends public comment period for Cayuga Lake restoration plan

After originally setting a public comment period that would expire this week, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is giving the public additional time to review its draft plan for improving Cayuga Lake.
In a recent Environmental Notice Bulletin, DEC announced that public comments on the document titled "Draft Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for Phosphorus in Cayuga Lake" will now be accepted through the close of business on July 8.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation released the Cayuga Lake draft TMDL plan on April 7, a major step in a process that goes back nearly two decades, when the lake's southern end was listed as an "imperiled water body" in 2002.
When first released, the 93-page TMDL draft was subject to a 45-day public comment period that would have ended on Monday, May 24.
Given the complexity of the issue and the highly technical and detailed nature of the document itself, some lake advocacy groups asked for additional time for the public's review.
One of those groups was the Cayuga County Board of Health. After discussing the TMDL at its April meeting, the board sent a letter to the DEC on May 4 with a brief critique of the plan and a request for additional time.
"The draft TMDL document is lengthy and references many scientific concepts and associated studies," the letter said. "In order for the public to do a thorough and comprehensive review of this document, we request that the comment period for the TMDL be extended to 90 days."
The draft TMDL declares a 30% phosphorous reduction is needed for improving the lake's quality. Sources of phosphorous identified as contributing the load in Cayuga Lake included wastewater treatment plants, municipal separate storm sewer systems, agricultural runoff, septic systems and other sources. The draft plan says cultivated crop land should produce the largest reduction, with a 42% target. Hay/pasture land is next with 40%, followed by forest land (15%), developed land (10%) and onsite septic systems (5%).
"For Cayuga Lake, seeking appropriate reductions in agricultural loads is key because these loads represent the dominant external loading sector and the greatest proportion of the total controllable load to the lake," the plan states.
The Cayuga County Board of Health criticized the plan for lacking concrete required steps needed to achieve reductions.
"Unfortunately, the road map provided to obtain this reduction is merely a lengthy list of currently available (best management practices) and competitive funding opportunities," the May 4 letter said. "To date, however, these existing programs and funding sources have been inadequate in protecting the water quality of Cayuga Lake and to think a continuation of this approach will exact water quality change seems illogical."
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer