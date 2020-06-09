'Defund the police,' explained

Minneapolis could be the first city to defund its police department, but it would go beyond shifting funds from the agency to other services. Members of the city council there have openly discussed "dismantling" the force. There haven't been any plans finalized, so it's unclear what the department would look like if the city takes action.

One area that could be addressed is the city's police budget, which is $193 million this year — nearly 15% of the city's total budget of $1.3 billion. That would be in line with Black Lives Matter's call for defunding the police — shift investments to other parts of the community.

There have been growing calls to defund the New York Police Department, which has a $6 billion annual budget — more than 6% of the city's overall budget. New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget proposal because while it cut the NYPD budget by 0.3%, there were deeper cuts to education, social services and other programs.

De Blasio has since said he would support cuts to the NYPD and shifting those funds to other needs.