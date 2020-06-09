'Defund the police,' explained

Defund the police.
Those three words have sparked debate about the future of policing in the United States. And it's become a campaign issue ahead of the 2020 elections.
But there is a misunderstanding about what the slogan means. Does it mean completely cutting funding for police departments? Disbanding police agencies? Depending on which cable news host or politician you listen to, it could mean either one of those things — or something entirely different.
However, the three-word slogan doesn't tell the full story. Black Lives Matter, which launched the "Defund the Police" effort, posted a petition on its website calling for a national defunding of police and investments in communities "to ensure Black people not only survive, but thrive." The petition does not call for abolishing or dismantling police agencies.
Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday and reiterated that "Defund the Police" is about providing resources that communities need.
"So much of policing right now is generated and directed toward quality of life issues, homelessness, drug addiction, domestic violence ... But what we do need is increased funding for housing. We need increased funding for education. We need increased funding for quality of life of communities that are over-policed and over-surveilled."
Minneapolis could be the first city to defund its police department, but it would go beyond shifting funds from the agency to other services. Members of the city council there have openly discussed "dismantling" the force. There haven't been any plans finalized, so it's unclear what the department would look like if the city takes action.
One area that could be addressed is the city's police budget, which is $193 million this year — nearly 15% of the city's total budget of $1.3 billion. That would be in line with Black Lives Matter's call for defunding the police — shift investments to other parts of the community.
There have been growing calls to defund the New York Police Department, which has a $6 billion annual budget — more than 6% of the city's overall budget. New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget proposal because while it cut the NYPD budget by 0.3%, there were deeper cuts to education, social services and other programs.
De Blasio has since said he would support cuts to the NYPD and shifting those funds to other needs.
While the "Defund the Police" push is focused on federal, state and local budgetary priorities, it's also become a hot-button political issue five months before the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump criticized the movement in a tweet that also targeted former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.
In the tweet, Trump wrote that Biden and "the Radical Left Democrats want to 'DEFUND THE POLICE.' I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER!"
On Monday, Biden came out against defunding the police. The top Democrats in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, didn't endorse the concept. Despite the Democrats' unwillingness to support the idea, Republicans still used it to go on the attack.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, accused one of his potential Democratic opponents, Dana Balter, of being "silent" on whether she supports defunding the police. Katko contends that "few rational Americans" support defunding and disbanding police departments.
Balter didn't endorse the "Defund the Police" effort in her response, but her message was consistent with what Black Lives Matter leaders have said — that there should be more funding for education and to address quality of life issues.
"This is a national crisis that requires immediate action and my position has always been that we need to reform policing by ending police brutality and racist law enforcement policies," Balter said. "That, along with investing in vital community programs to end homelessness, provide mental health care and substance abuse treatment, and end domestic violence is how we increase public safety for everyone."
The defunding of police is part the larger goal of ending police brutality and systemic racism. There have been nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters' message is that police reform is needed.
Police reform may include a national use of force policy, demilitarizing police departments and more oversight. There are several proposals to address systemic racism, some of which aim to combat mass incarceration and other problems within the criminal justice system.
On its website, Black Lives Matter demands "real transformation NOW."
"Transformation that will hold law enforcement accountable for the violence they inflict, transformation of this racist system that breeds corruption and transformation that ensures our people are not left behind," the group wrote. "It's time for our cities and states to #DefundThePolice and #InvestinCommunities."
