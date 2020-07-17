Del Lago Resort & Casino, closed since March due to COVID-19, awaits OK to reopen

With del Lago being closed, Shipley said it's impacting the tourism industry in the county and the Finger Lakes region.

"It serves as a catalyst, really, for regional exposure," he said.

Even though there's no timetable for when the casino can reopen, del Lago has developed a plan named "Extra Care." Following federal and state guidelines, as well as what casinos have done in other parts of the country, Young aid they developed a plan that includes best practices to protect employees and guests.

The plan includes limited capacity for the casino floor, social distancing in the slot machine area and at table games, limited capacity in restaurants and personal protective equipment for employees. Workers will be screened at the employee entrance. Guests will be screened, too.

One possible requirement is for casinos to have heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that can filter out COVID-19 particles. That was a mandate for malls before they could reopen in New York.

Because del Lago is a new facility — it opened in 2017 — Young said the air filtration system already meets the standard set by the state for malls.