Del Lago Resort & Casino employees could be laid off if COVID-19 shutdown continues

Del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County is cautioning its more than 1,100 employees about potential layoffs due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The casino in the town of Tyre closed March 16 and hasn't reopened. When the state released details about the phased reopening process, none of the four phases included casinos. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials haven't said when casinos will be allowed to reopen.

Because of that uncertainty, del Lago is issuing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications to its employees, many of whom have been furloughed since early April. WARN notices are usually sent when a business is closing or plans to lay off either 33% of its workforce or at least 250 employees, according to the state Department of Labor.

Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino, said Monday that the casino has been attempting to reopen safely for the last four months.