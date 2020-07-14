Del Lago Resort & Casino employees could be laid off if COVID-19 shutdown continues

Del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County is cautioning its more than 1,100 employees about potential layoffs due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The casino in the town of Tyre closed March 16 and hasn't reopened. When the state released details about the phased reopening process, none of the four phases included casinos. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials haven't said when casinos will be allowed to reopen.
Because of that uncertainty, del Lago is issuing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications to its employees, many of whom have been furloughed since early April. WARN notices are usually sent when a business is closing or plans to lay off either 33% of its workforce or at least 250 employees, according to the state Department of Labor.
Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino, said Monday that the casino has been attempting to reopen safely for the last four months.
"Despite our very best efforts, including the development of comprehensive plans and procedures that outline how we intend to keep everyone safe as possible in accordance with state mandates and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, we have not yet received information regarding when or how we will be permitted to reopen," Young said. "We will continue our efforts and hope to welcome our team and guests back soon."
Before del Lago closed, the casino implemented safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It limited capacity on the gaming floor to no more than 500 people and reduced seating in its restaurants by 50%. It also canceled concerts and other shows at The Vine, the casino's entertainment venue.
But as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened, the state decided to close commercial casinos. Native American-run casinos, including the three owned by the Oneida Indian Nation, voluntarily closed due to the virus.
However, the Oneidas reopened their casinos — Point Place, Turning Stone and Yellow Brick Road — in June. The Cayuga Nation reopened its gaming facility in mid-May.
One recent development could help del Lago and other commercial casinos. Cuomo announced last week that malls can reopen. There are certain guidelines malls must follow, including the installation of new air filtration systems.
