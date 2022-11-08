Democrat Rachel May tops Abbott, Coretti to win Auburn-area NY Senate race

Democratic state Sen. Rachel May held off two challengers to win the 48th Senate District race on Tuesday.

With nearly all districts reporting, May received 48,469 votes. Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Skaneateles Republican, netted 41,787 votes. Conservative candidate Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney, received 7,063 votes.

May, who was first elected to the state Senate in 2018, will represent the 48th district, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.

May had a strong performance in Onondaga County, beating Abbott by more than 10,000 votes. Abbott was the top vote-getter in Cayuga County, with 13,894 votes.

Abbott decided to challenge May after a court-appointed special master redrew the state Senate district maps and placed most of Onondaga County and all of Cayuga County in the new 48th district. Coretti ran largely because he was upset that the state Conservative Party allowed Abbott to run on its line.

Coretti defeated Abbott in the Conservative Party to set up the three-way race.

May campaigned on her experience as a state lawmaker — she has served two terms in the Senate — and highlighted quality-of-life issues, such as the environment, housing and transportation.

Abbott also touted her experience in government. She has served as an Onondaga County legislator since 2018 and previously sat on the Skaneateles school board. Her message focused on fiscal issues and public safety — she is a critic of the state's bail reform law.

Coretti positioned himself as the conservative in the race. He panned Abbott's positions on issues important to the Conservative Party, such as abortion and run rights. (Abbott supports reproductive rights and "red flag" laws to remove guns from dangerous individuals, while Coretti opposes abortion and red flag laws.)

While May outraised and outspent her opponents, she also received help from state Senate Democrats. Outside groups, namely the state Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, ran ads and sent mailers attacking Abbott. She was labeled a "radical Republican" and criticized for her vote as an Onondaga County legislator in favor of the $85 million aquarium project.

Late in the race, Democrats sought to remind voters that Coretti was on the ballot — a clear attempt to siphon votes away from Abbott. One mailer compared Abbott's positions on abortion, gun rights and other issues to Coretti's stances. The mailer's message was that Abbott is "not conservative."

Coretti's presence on the ballot proved to be a boon for May. His vote total (7,063) is more than the margin of victory (6,682) as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.