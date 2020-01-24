Democratic candidates for Congress blast Katko for endorsing Trump

Democratic candidates in New York's 24th Congressional District on Friday criticized Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko after he endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection.
Katko, R-Camillus, announced his decision Thursday. He didn't vote for Trump in 2016, but said he weighed the president's accomplishments on economic issues, national security and trade. He also slammed the "far-left" proposals put forth by Democratic presidential candidates, which he claimed would result in trillions of dollars of new spending.
"As much as I am sometimes frustrated by the president's approach, I believe our country is in a better place today than it was four years ago," Katko said. "We cannot afford the extreme policies being championed by the left, which would result in higher taxes for every American and a guaranteed debt crisis for our country. Given this choice, I will support President Trump this November."
Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018 and is seeking the Democratic nomination to force a rematch this year, questioned Katko's statement that the country is better than it was four years ago.
Trump, Balter said, is "trying to rip healthcare away from 130 million people with preexisting conditions" — a reference to a lawsuit brought by Republicans to throw out the Affordable Care Act, which protects people with preexisting conditions. She mentioned one of Trump's signature legislative achievements, the 2017 tax law, which Katko supported. The measure "blew a $2 trillion hole in our national debt for tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy and corporations on the backs of working families," she added.
Balter also noted that Trump recently said he's open to cuts to Medicare and other social insurance programs.
"He's endorsing a man who stokes fear, hatred and division to maintain power," Balter said. "He's endorsing a man who started and continues to escalate a reckless trade war that has done massive harm to our small businesses and our family farms. He's endorsing a man who violated the Constitution, disgraced his oath of office, abused his power and broke the law by extorting a foreign government to interfere in our elections. And John Katko believes this man has made us better off than we were four years ago? That tells us an awful lot about John Katko's vision for our future."
Francis Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran who is running for the Democratic nomination, said that Katko's endorsement of Trump "makes his transition to a partisan D.C. politician official."
Like Balter, Conole criticized Katko's vote for the tax law. He also highlighted Katko's vote against a Democratic bill to reform prescription drug prices. Katko supports a GOP proposal in Congress.
"Throughout the Trump administration, Katko has consistently turned his back on the needs of central New York and instead fallen in lockstep with Trump and Washington Republicans," Conole said.
After Katko announced his endorsement, Roger Misso tweeted Thursday that the congressman's support of Trump is "weak, political flip-flopping."
In a statement, Misso said Katko's endorsement is "shameful." He also accused Katko of becoming a "weak, Washington insider too comfortable with corruption."
"The people I grew up with in Red Creek — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike — despise politicians who put their own personal reelection over the good of the country," Misso said. "With his latest feeble act, John Katko has betrayed them. It's time for something different in central New York."
The timing of Katko's announcement comes a week after his campaign launched a series of digital ads targeting the Democratic congressional candidates. The ads ask his potential opponents who they're supporting in the presidential race.
Now that Katko has endorsed Trump, he renewed his call for the Democratic candidates to reveal who they're supporting in the New York Democratic presidential primary. Balter, Conole and Misso each said last week that they will support their party's presidential nominee.
