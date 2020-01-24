Democratic candidates for Congress blast Katko for endorsing Trump

Democratic candidates in New York's 24th Congressional District on Friday criticized Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko after he endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection.

Katko, R-Camillus, announced his decision Thursday. He didn't vote for Trump in 2016, but said he weighed the president's accomplishments on economic issues, national security and trade. He also slammed the "far-left" proposals put forth by Democratic presidential candidates, which he claimed would result in trillions of dollars of new spending.

"As much as I am sometimes frustrated by the president's approach, I believe our country is in a better place today than it was four years ago," Katko said. "We cannot afford the extreme policies being championed by the left, which would result in higher taxes for every American and a guaranteed debt crisis for our country. Given this choice, I will support President Trump this November."

Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018 and is seeking the Democratic nomination to force a rematch this year, questioned Katko's statement that the country is better than it was four years ago.