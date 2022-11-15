Democratic chair praises GOP Rep. John Katko at final House committee hearing

As U.S. Rep. John Katko's time in Congress winds down, he was lauded by the Democratic chair of the House Homeland Security Committee for his legislative achievements and work on the panel over the years.

Katko, R-Camillus, attended what will likely be his final House Homeland Security Committee meeting on Tuesday. He announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year.

He has served on the committee throughout his four terms in Congress, including the last two years as the ranking Republican member. In that role, he worked closely with Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee. In his opening remarks, Thompson said the committee's successes are the product of bipartisanship.

"That has certainly been true this Congress with the gentleman from New York, Mr. Katko, as ranking member," Thompson said.

He continued, "Early in his time on this committee, Ranking Member Katko became a leader and innovator on aviation security and more recently, he's made his mark on the committee's cybersecurity work. Perhaps most importantly, he was a true partner on efforts to stand up a commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, putting country before politics."

Katko authored several bills that were signed into law to bolster the Transportation Security Administration. He also became one of the leading cybersecurity experts in Congress. He was an original cosponsor of the legislation that led to the creation of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Last year, Katko worked with Thompson on legislation that would have created a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But Republican leaders opposed the agreement and the bipartisan bill did not advance in Congress.

When it was his turn to speak, Katko revealed that it was a difficult decision to leave Congress because of his committee work.

"I've had more joy and more satisfaction with this (committee) because it was like a bastion of bipartisanship," he said. "We don't conduct a lot of the antics and the cheap theatrics a lot of the other committees do. We get our job done because we care about this nation, whether we're a Republican or a Democrat, and we love our nation and we want to keep it safe."

Katko also praised Thompson for his leadership and friendship. While they had their disagreements, both agreed that those differences did not affect the committee's work.