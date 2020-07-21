Democratic group targets John Katko over vote on House infrastructure bill

House Majority Forward, a Democratic organization affiliated with House Majority PAC, launched an ad campaign targeting U.S. Rep. John Katko after his vote against a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

The $4 million campaign includes ads praising 16 Democrats for their vote supporting the measure. But it also includes commercials criticizing three Republicans, including Katko, for their opposition to the proposal.

In the ad targeting Katko, House Majority Forward accuses the Camillus Republican of "standing in the way of the relief we need" by voting against the House Democrats' infrastructure bill. The legislation included billions in funding for broadband, highways, hospitals, housing, schools and water infrastructure projects.

The ad concludes by urging 24th Congressional District residents to call Katko and U.S. senators to urge him them to support the plan.

"With our economy in freefall and our hospitals at capacity, it's only common sense to support a bill that creates millions of good-paying jobs, invests in our health care system and ensures safer schools for our children," said Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of House Majority Forward.