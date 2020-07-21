Democratic group targets John Katko over vote on House infrastructure bill

House Majority Forward, a Democratic organization affiliated with House Majority PAC, launched an ad campaign targeting U.S. Rep. John Katko after his vote against a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.
The $4 million campaign includes ads praising 16 Democrats for their vote supporting the measure. But it also includes commercials criticizing three Republicans, including Katko, for their opposition to the proposal.
In the ad targeting Katko, House Majority Forward accuses the Camillus Republican of "standing in the way of the relief we need" by voting against the House Democrats' infrastructure bill. The legislation included billions in funding for broadband, highways, hospitals, housing, schools and water infrastructure projects.
The ad concludes by urging 24th Congressional District residents to call Katko and U.S. senators to urge him them to support the plan.
"With our economy in freefall and our hospitals at capacity, it's only common sense to support a bill that creates millions of good-paying jobs, invests in our health care system and ensures safer schools for our children," said Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of House Majority Forward.
The Democratic-controlled House passed the bill by a 233-188 vote. Three Republicans — U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew — joined Democrats in supporting the legislation.
Katko explained his vote in a statement released by his office. He said the Democratic plan is a "partisan bill" that "reflects another missed opportunity to deliver meaningful infrastructure reform."
"Instead of advancing bipartisan policies that move our nation's infrastructure forward, this bill fails to provide comprehensive reform and sustained funding for infrastructure development and stands no chance of advancing through the Senate or to the president's desk," Katko added.
Other Republicans have criticized Democrats because GOP members weren't involved in the development of the plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the Senate wouldn't consider the measure.
Despite his vote against the Democratic proposal, Katko has been involved in past discussions about an infrastructure plan. In 2018, he was the co-leader of a working group within the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus that drafted an infrastructure plan.
Katko, who is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, was also involved in passing a $305 billion highway bill in 2015 — his first year in Congress. And he's been a proponent of increased water infrastructure funding.
"Families and businesses across the country are counting on Congress to take action on these pressing issues and I look forward to working with my colleagues to put partisan politics aside and deliver strong investments in our communities," Katko said.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. His opponent is Democratic nominee Dana Balter.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
