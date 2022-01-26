Democratic-led NY Legislature will take over redistricting process, draw new maps

The Democratic-controlled state Legislature will draw congressional and state legislative district maps after the state Independent Redistricting Commission failed to submit a second proposal by Tuesday's deadline.

In a joint statement, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that it is now the state Legislature's responsibility to "consider fair maps that ensure all New Yorkers have equitable representation in their government."

"That is a duty we take very seriously," Heastie and Stewart-Cousins said. "Given the expedited nature of the political calendar, we fully expect the Senate and Assembly to consider new fair maps in a timely manner. The plan is to vote on these maps next week."

The state Legislature is taking over the redistricting process after the 10-member state Independent Redistricting Commission could not reach a consensus on new maps for congressional and state legislative districts. The commission, the product of a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2014, submitted two proposals to the Legislature — one plan drawn by Democratic commissioners and another submitted by Republican members. The state Legislature rejected both plans.

After the Assembly and Senate voted, the commission had 15 days — Tuesday was the deadline — to submit a second proposal. But in competing statements this week, the Democratic and GOP commissioners blamed each other for the impasse. Neither side submitted a second plan for the Legislature to consider, which means lawmakers will take over the redistricting process.

State legislators will be tasked with drawing 26 congressional districts, 150 Assembly districts and 63 state Senate districts. Given the makeup of the Legislature, it's expected that the maps will give Democrats an electoral advantage, especially in House races across the state.

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt blasted Democrats for advancing "partisan redistricting" and thinks there should be a 10-day public review of any plan.

"We have been assured that public input was collected and now it is time to make sure that input is considered," Ortt said.

What happens in New York could have national ramifications. Both major parties will battle for control of the House of Representatives. Democrats hold 19 of New York's 27 House seats — the state is losing a congressional district based on the census numbers — but could add to their ranks depending on how the new districts are drawn. That could help the party's chances of retaining the House majority in November.

