Democratic poll: Balter, Katko in dead heat in CNY race for Congress

Hours after Francis Conole conceded the Democratic primary election to Dana Balter, a Democratic super PAC released a poll showing the party's nominee in a dead heat with Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

The poll conducted by Normington, Petts & Associates on behalf of House Majority PAC found Balter, D-Syracuse and Katko, R-Camillus are statistically tied. Out of the 400 likely voters surveyed in the 24th Congressional District, 47% said they prefer Balter. Forty-six percent said they would vote for Katko. But when combined with the voters who are leaning one way or the other, both candidates are supported by 47% of voters. Five percent of voters are undecided.

In the presidential race, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a 16-point lead (56 to 40%) over Republican President Donald Trump in the 24th district. Two-thirds of voters believe the country is headed on the wrong track, while 28% believe it's going in the right direction.