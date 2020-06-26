Democratic poll shows Dana Balter leading John Katko in CNY race for Congress

With Balter as the presumptive Democratic nominee, it sets up a rematch with Katko. Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points in 2018.

The DCCC's poll is the second released by a Democratic organization showing a tight race between the two candidates. House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC, released a poll late Thursday that found Balter and Katko running even at 47%.

During her press conference Friday, Balter mentioned the DCCC poll. When she informed the crowd that the survey found she has a three-point lead over Katko, her supporters cheered.

"In November, we have the opportunity to vote for the vision of America that we endorse and I'm proud to stand with you in the fight to make that vision a reality," Balter said.

Katko said in an interview with The Citizen that he welcomes Balter to the race and is looking forward to the campaign over the next four months. U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, believes Katko is in a strong position to win a fourth term in Congress.