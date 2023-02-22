A Democratic super PAC launched a $45 million program for the 2024 election with the goal of flipping House seats in New York that Republicans won last year.

House Majority PAC announced Wednesday that its plan and record investment will include television ads, grassroots organizing, digital communications, message development, other forms of advertising and voter registration.

According to the group, it aims to "define freshmen Republican members before they can define themselves."

C.J. Warnke, a spokesperson for House Majority PAC, told The Citizen that New York is "one of the key paths for Democrats to take back the majority in '24." Democrats must pick up five seats next year to retake control of the House.

"While the (presidential election) may not be focusing on New York as much as the swing states, we have to bring a considerable investment on the House end to flip a lot of these seats back to blue," Warnke said. "A lot of these are Biden seats, too."

Republicans won control of the House, but it was not a wave year for the GOP. In many states, Democrats were able to retain seats or defeat GOP incumbents.

One exception was New York. Democratic candidates struggled in House races across the state. Republicans flipped two House seats on Long Island, one in the Hudson Valley and retained a Syracuse-area seat where Democrats outnumber GOP voters.

In the 22nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams is a top target for Democrats. He already has one challenger, Manlius Councilor Katelyn Kriesel. There will likely be interest from other candidates.

House Majority PAC's plans to make a record investment in New York could provide a much-needed boost. In 2022, the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, spent $21.4 million on six key races in New York, including over $5 million on NY-22.

House Majority PAC invested $12.9 million in New York and $2.6 million in the 22nd district. Despite being outspent, the super PAC insists that it had a better strategy — one that helped Democrats overperform expectations elsewhere.