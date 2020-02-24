Democrats back Dia Carabajal, former Auburn city councilor, for NY Assembly

Democrats in central New York are supporting Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, in the race to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Carabajal, D-Auburn, won the endorsement of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee Monday night. She also has the support of the Cortland, Chenango and Onondaga county Democratic committees in the 126th Assembly District.
"I am excited," Carabajal said after the Cayuga County Democrats met Monday. "I'm going to be happy to work hard and become the representative of the 126th."
Carabajal was the only Democrat to publicly express interest in the 126th district race to succeed Finch, a Republican who announced in early February that he will not run for reelection this year.
Republicans endorsed Kenneth Bush III, an attorney and Jordan resident, to run for Assembly. Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, a Chenango County resident, is running as an independent.
What Carabajal has that Bush and Bagnall-Graham don't is past experience as an elected official. She served for eight years on the Auburn school board and one term as an Auburn city councilor.
Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips said Carabajal has a proven track record.
"She's a lifelong educator who has played a big part in helping to move Auburn forward," added Phillips, who noted that the city won the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, built the Equal Rights Heritage Center and advanced plans for a new public safety building while she was on the council. "I think the rest of the district will be well served by having Dia as their assemblyperson."
Carabajal's priorities will remain the same. She supports education, whether it's K-12 or higher education, and will continue to advocate for equality and social justice.
She will support other women candidates running for office and economic development through arts and culture.
In an interview with The Citizen, Carabajal repeated her belief that the 126th district will be better served with a representative in the majority. Five state lawmakers represent parts of Cayuga County, but none of them are members of the majority conferences in the state Legislature.
"It's hugely important to get somebody in there who is able to talk to the majority leadership," Carabajal said. "It's not a given that downstaters are going to listen to us, but we certainly have more of a chance if we're in the majority."
Carabajal's next steps include introducing herself to the rest of the district. One way for her to do that is through the petitioning process, which begins Tuesday. She must collect at least 500 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
While she's known in Auburn and Cayuga County, that's not the case in the district's other counties.
"(Collecting signatures) does give me an opportunity to go out and meet Democrats in those areas," she said.
