Democrats back Dia Carabajal, former Auburn city councilor, for NY Assembly

What Carabajal has that Bush and Bagnall-Graham don't is past experience as an elected official. She served for eight years on the Auburn school board and one term as an Auburn city councilor.

Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips said Carabajal has a proven track record.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"She's a lifelong educator who has played a big part in helping to move Auburn forward," added Phillips, who noted that the city won the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, built the Equal Rights Heritage Center and advanced plans for a new public safety building while she was on the council. "I think the rest of the district will be well served by having Dia as their assemblyperson."

Carabajal's priorities will remain the same. She supports education, whether it's K-12 or higher education, and will continue to advocate for equality and social justice.

She will support other women candidates running for office and economic development through arts and culture.

In an interview with The Citizen, Carabajal repeated her belief that the 126th district will be better served with a representative in the majority. Five state lawmakers represent parts of Cayuga County, but none of them are members of the majority conferences in the state Legislature.