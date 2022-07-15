Democrats, GOP foe question Steve Wells' stance on abortion, guns

In a rare moment of bipartisanship on the campaign trail, members of both major parties in the 22nd Congressional District are taking aim at Republican candidate Steve Wells for not revealing his positions on abortion and gun rights.

Wells' Republican primary opponent, Brandon Williams, accused him of being silent on the issues. Williams, R-Sennett, issued a statement in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to an abortion. It also followed congressional approval of a gun safety bill — the first major federal action on guns since the mid-1990s.

Williams said he is pro-life and believes "abortion eliminates all future possibilities of the life that it takes." He added that he supports the Second Amendment and thinks "there are solutions out there to solve gun violence without restricting or endangering anyone's rights."

But Williams didn't stop there. He slammed Wells for past donations to former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Wells' campaign contributions were raised as an issue during his last campaign for Congress in 2016.

"The people of central New York's 22nd Congressional District deserve commonsense conservative leadership and not liberal champions of downstate values," Williams said. "As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, I fought to protect our constitutional rights and will never stop defending them in Congress."

Wells' campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Democrats are also criticizing Wells for not publicly stating where he stands on abortion rights.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has identified the 22nd district as a target, claimed Wells has been "too scared to go on the record on abortion." The group also released a list of questions, such as whether he supports a nationwide abortion ban.

"Steve Wells has cowered in hiding for far too long," said Nebeyatt Betre, a DCCC spokesperson. "Wells needs to come clean and confess whether or not he supports Republicans' radical attempts to strip women of their freedoms."

While Wells' position on abortion is unknown, he did receive an A-rating from the National Rifle Association, the leading pro-gun group, during the 2016 campaign for Congress.

The winner of the 22nd district race will succeed U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, in Congress. Katko opposes abortion, but supports exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother's health is at risk. On guns, he supports gun rights but has been willing to vote for some gun safety measures. He recently broke with House GOP leadership to vote for the bipartisan gun safety bill.

Wells and Williams are squaring off in the Aug. 23 primary election. The winner will be the GOP nominee. Williams already has the Conservative Party's endorsement, which guarantees him a spot on the general election ballot.