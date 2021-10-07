Democrats have financial edge in Auburn City Council, Cayuga County Legislature races

Democrats hold a financial advantage over Republicans in Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature races, according to the 32-day pre-election fundraising reports.
In the four-way contest for Auburn City Council, the two Democrats — incumbent Terry Cuddy and Ginny Kent — outraised the two Republicans, Tim Lattimore and Rob Otterstatter. Cuddy raked in $3,940.50 and Kent had receipts totaling $6,329.57. Lattimore raised $1,000 and Otterstatter collected $119 in donations.
Several local Democrats supported their party's city council candidates. The notable donors included Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, who gave $150 to Cuddy's campaign and $50 to Kent. Former Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips contributed $100 to Kent's campaign, while outgoing Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick, who is not seeking reelection this year, gave $120 to Cuddy and $100 to Kent.
Lattimore helped his own cause with a $300 donation. His largest donor was U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign, which gave $500. The three-term county legislator and former mayor also received $200 from Camardo Law Firm.
Otterstatter received two donations, including $99 from Cherl Heary, the former chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee.
While the Republicans spent a little over $1,000, the two Democratic city council candidates had expenses totaling more than $14,000. Kent's campaign spent $8,546, most of which was for printing and yard signs. Cuddy spent $5,721, with yard signs being his single-largest expense.
District 1
Caitlyn Augustyn, the Democratic candidate running to represent the Cayuga County Legislature's 1st district (towns of Sterling and Victory), raised $1,379 and spent $1,567.
Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile, a Republican who is running for the same seat, created a campaign committee but did not file a 32-day pre-election report, according to the state Board of Elections.
District 3
Lydia Patti Ruffini, a Republican, was the only candidate in District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop) who filed a 32-day pre-election report. She raised $2,705 and spent $2,355. She loaned her campaign $1,894 and received $461.25 from the Cayuga County Republican Committee.
Cayuga County Legislator Ben Vitale, a Democrat who is seeking a third term, and Jeffrey Emerson, a Conservative, did not file fundraising reports.
District 5
David Gould, a Republican who formerly served as Cayuga County sheriff, is running unopposed in District 5 (Aurelius and Fleming). He does not have a campaign committee, according to the state Board of Elections.
District 7
Cayuga County Legislator Keith Batman, a Democrat, raised $2,295 and spent $2,908. He is seeking another term representing District 7, which includes the towns of Ledyard, Scipio and Springport.
Republican challenger Robert Shea raised $500 and spent $96.
District 9
Cayuga County Legislator Mark Strong, a Republican, did not file a 32-day report. He is running for a full term representing the towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius and Summerhill.
Geraldine Germano-Yew, a Democrat, reported $570 in total receipts and no expenses.
District 11
The first of three Auburn legislative races that are on the ballot this year. Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly, a Democrat, raised $444 and spent $3,371. Most of her expenses were for printing and other campaign supplies.
Mario Campanello, a Republican challenging Daly, did not file a 32-day report.
District 13
Christina Calarco, a Democrat, raised more than $5,000 and spent $2,903. She received numerous donations from local Democrats. Her single-largest donation was $1,000 from the 1199 SEIU Political Action Fund.
Michael Pettigrass, a Republican, had $597 in total receipts and $397 in expenses.
District 15
Democratic candidate Brian Muldrow raised $3,895 and spent $2,852. He is hoping to succeed a fellow Democrat, Ryan Foley, as the District 15 representative.
Brian Dahl, a Republican, did not file a 32-day report.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.