Democrats have financial edge in Auburn City Council, Cayuga County Legislature races
Batman

FILE - Cayuga County Legislator Keith Batman speaks at Southern Cayuga High School in 2018. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Democrats hold a financial advantage over Republicans in Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature races, according to the 32-day pre-election fundraising reports. 

In the four-way contest for Auburn City Council, the two Democrats — incumbent Terry Cuddy and Ginny Kent — outraised the two Republicans, Tim Lattimore and Rob Otterstatter. Cuddy raked in $3,940.50 and Kent had receipts totaling $6,329.57. Lattimore raised $1,000 and Otterstatter collected $119 in donations. 

Several local Democrats supported their party's city council candidates. The notable donors included Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, who gave $150 to Cuddy's campaign and $50 to Kent. Former Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips contributed $100 to Kent's campaign, while outgoing Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick, who is not seeking reelection this year, gave $120 to Cuddy and $100 to Kent. 

Lattimore helped his own cause with a $300 donation. His largest donor was U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign, which gave $500. The three-term county legislator and former mayor also received $200 from Camardo Law Firm. 

Otterstatter received two donations, including $99 from Cherl Heary, the former chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee. 

While the Republicans spent a little over $1,000, the two Democratic city council candidates had expenses totaling more than $14,000. Kent's campaign spent $8,546, most of which was for printing and yard signs. Cuddy spent $5,721, with yard signs being his single-largest expense. 

District 1

Caitlyn Augustyn, the Democratic candidate running to represent the Cayuga County Legislature's 1st district (towns of Sterling and Victory), raised $1,379 and spent $1,567. 

Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile, a Republican who is running for the same seat, created a campaign committee but did not file a 32-day pre-election report, according to the state Board of Elections. 

District 3

Lydia Patti Ruffini, a Republican, was the only candidate in District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop) who filed a 32-day pre-election report. She raised $2,705 and spent $2,355. She loaned her campaign $1,894 and received $461.25 from the Cayuga County Republican Committee. 

Cayuga County Legislator Ben Vitale, a Democrat who is seeking a third term, and Jeffrey Emerson, a Conservative, did not file fundraising reports. 

District 5 

David Gould, a Republican who formerly served as Cayuga County sheriff, is running unopposed in District 5 (Aurelius and Fleming). He does not have a campaign committee, according to the state Board of Elections. 

District 7 

Cayuga County Legislator Keith Batman, a Democrat, raised $2,295 and spent $2,908. He is seeking another term representing District 7, which includes the towns of Ledyard, Scipio and Springport. 

Republican challenger Robert Shea raised $500 and spent $96. 

District 9

Cayuga County Legislator Mark Strong, a Republican, did not file a 32-day report. He is running for a full term representing the towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius and Summerhill. 

Geraldine Germano-Yew, a Democrat, reported $570 in total receipts and no expenses. 

District 11

The first of three Auburn legislative races that are on the ballot this year. Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly, a Democrat, raised $444 and spent $3,371. Most of her expenses were for printing and other campaign supplies. 

Mario Campanello, a Republican challenging Daly, did not file a 32-day report. 

District 13

Christina Calarco, a Democrat, raised more than $5,000 and spent $2,903. She received numerous donations from local Democrats. Her single-largest donation was $1,000 from the 1199 SEIU Political Action Fund. 

Michael Pettigrass, a Republican, had $597 in total receipts and $397 in expenses. 

District 15 

Democratic candidate Brian Muldrow raised $3,895 and spent $2,852. He is hoping to succeed a fellow Democrat, Ryan Foley, as the District 15 representative. 

Brian Dahl, a Republican, did not file a 32-day report. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

