Democrats have financial edge in Auburn City Council, Cayuga County Legislature races

Democrats hold a financial advantage over Republicans in Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature races, according to the 32-day pre-election fundraising reports.

In the four-way contest for Auburn City Council, the two Democrats — incumbent Terry Cuddy and Ginny Kent — outraised the two Republicans, Tim Lattimore and Rob Otterstatter. Cuddy raked in $3,940.50 and Kent had receipts totaling $6,329.57. Lattimore raised $1,000 and Otterstatter collected $119 in donations.

Several local Democrats supported their party's city council candidates. The notable donors included Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, who gave $150 to Cuddy's campaign and $50 to Kent. Former Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips contributed $100 to Kent's campaign, while outgoing Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick, who is not seeking reelection this year, gave $120 to Cuddy and $100 to Kent.

Lattimore helped his own cause with a $300 donation. His largest donor was U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign, which gave $500. The three-term county legislator and former mayor also received $200 from Camardo Law Firm.

Otterstatter received two donations, including $99 from Cherl Heary, the former chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee.