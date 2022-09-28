Democrats Hochul, James, DiNapoli have double-digit leads in NY statewide races

Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers, according to a new Siena College released on Wednesday.

Hochul, a Democrat, has a 17-point lead, 54 to 37%, over Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. That's up from the 14-point advantage, 53 to 39%, she had in August.

Siena surveyed 655 likely voters. The poll has a 3.9% margin of error.

Hochul leads among Democrats (81 to 12%), New York City voters (70 to 20%), downstate suburban voters (50 to 45%), men (48 to 44%), women (61 to 29%), White voters (51 to 41%), Black voters (80 to 12%) and Latinos (58 to 33%). Voters in every age group prefer Hochul over Zeldin.

Zeldin is supported by more than three-quarters of Republicans and has a three-point lead, 45 to 42%, among independents. He's up by one point, 45 to 44%, in upstate New York.

"Zeldin's narrow lead among independents is both good — it's a lead — and bad — it's narrow," said Steve Greenberg, Siena's pollster. "To close or even narrow a 17-point gap, he would need to win a far greater share of independents, solidify Republican support, as well as pick off some more Democrats."

Voters also have a more favorable view of Hochul than Zeldin. She has a 47% favorable rating compared to Zeldin's 31% mark. Forty percent of voters have an unfavorable view of Hochul, while one-third of voters view Zeldin unfavorably. But there are 36% of voters who either don't know or refused to answer when asked for their opinion of Zeldin.

New York voters also gave Hochul positive reviews of the job she is doing as governor — a position she has held since August 2021 after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. More than half of voters (53%) either strongly or somewhat approve of Hochul's job performance, while 42% disapprove.

Hochul, who was lieutenant governor from 2015 to 2021, is seeking a full four-year term as governor. Zeldin, a congressman from Suffolk County, is hoping to become the first Republican to win a statewide race since Gov. George Pataki in 2002.

In other statewide races, James leads Republican candidate Michael Henry by 16 points, 53 to 37%. James is seeking her second term as attorney general. Henry is a New York City attorney.

DiNapoli, who has served as state comptroller since 2007, leads by 23 points, 52 to 29%, over Republican challenger Paul Rodriguez, a financial expert from Brooklyn.

Greenberg noted that the Democrats' leads in the statewide races have grown since August.

"Now, with fewer than six weeks until Election Day, those Republican challengers — underfunded compared to the Democrats — have their work cut out for them in a state with more than twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans, more independents than registered Republicans, and where the GOP hasn't won a statewide election in 20 years," he said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.