Democrats ID Dana Balter as top contender for Congress, DCCC chair helps raise money

With Balter's primary victory, she will face Katko, R-Camillus, again in the general election. Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points in the 2018 campaign.

Balter had the DCCC's support two years ago, but it didn't come until a month after the primary election. The DCCC recruited another candidate, Juanita Perez Williams, to force a primary against Balter, who had won the support of local Democratic committees. Balter won the primary by 24 points. But it wasn't until early August that the DCCC added her to its Red to Blue program.

This year, it's a different situation. Less than a week after the primary, Balter is part of the Red to Blue program. But that's not the only show of support from the DCCC. The committee's chair, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, is helping Balter raise money. Bustos, an Illinois Democrat, sent a fundraising email to Balter's campaign list after the DCCC's announcement Monday.