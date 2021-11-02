Democrats poised to retain control of Auburn City Council

Democrats appeared to retain control of the Auburn City Council on Election Day with unofficial early results giving newcomer Ginny Kent and incumbent Terry Cuddy the leads.

The two declared victory Tuesday night as Democrats gathered to watch the results come in at Prison City Pub and Brewery North Street Urban Farm in Auburn.

With four candidates running for two open seats, Cuddy had 2,315 votes and Kent had 2,102. Republican challengers Timothy Lattimore had 2,007 and Rob Otterstatter had 1,736.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections reported that 795 absentee ballots had been issued in the city this year, so those votes could come into play in the race.

Kent, a former elected Auburn school board member making her first run for municipal office, currently works for the Cayuga Community College Foundation. Previously, she ran the Leadership Cayuga program for the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, served as director of the Auburn Industrial Development Authority and helped start the Auburn Beautification Commission. She served two terms on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, which included stints as board vice president, and is a trustee on the Seymour Library board.

Kent announced her decision to run for the seat back in January when two-term incumbent Councilor Debby McCormick announced that she would not be running for a third term.

Kent said her focuses would include economic development, infrastructure and protecting the city's drinking water.

"I am committed to a vision of Auburn as a thriving community that we all can be proud to call home," she said. "We are a community with tremendously hardworking and innovative people, I've been lucky enough to meet and mentor so many through my life. I know that when we work together as Auburnians, we are unstoppable."

Cuddy, seeking a third term on the council, has been a strong supporter of environmental issues, including studying the problem of harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake.

Otterstatter, who grew up in Auburn and recently returned to the city after living many years in Colorado and Washington, D.C., is the owner of Octane Social House in the newly redeveloped Nolan Block downtown.

Lattimore is finishing up his third term on the Cayuga County Legislature. He served on the council from 1988 to 1991. He was mayor of Auburn from 2004 to 2007 before losing four straight mayoral elections to Michael Quill.

The council has been in control of Democrats since McCormick and Cuddy won election in 2013. Mayor Michael Quill, who won a fourth consecutive term in 2019, is also a voting member of the council, and Jimmy Giannettino is currently serving his second term after being reelected in 2019.

Timothy Locastro has been the lone Republican on the council since winning his first try for elected office in 2019 on a platform critical of the city's all-Democratic council that he said failed to ask tough questions of city staff and of each other.

