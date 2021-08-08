DeRosa, top Cuomo aide, resigns

Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide for the last four years, has resigned.

DeRosa announced her departure in a statement Sunday night. The statement does not mention Cuomo.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years," she said. "New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired every day."

DeRosa acknowledged that the past two years "have been emotionally and mentally trying." It was during that period she gained national recognition, alongside Cuomo, for the state's COVID-19 response. But it was also when the Cuomo administration came under fire for its handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, the governor's multi-million dollar book deal, and an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former aides.

A report released last week by state Attorney General Letitia James details the instances of sexual harassment committed by Cuomo. The investigation also highlights the involvement of top officials, including DeRosa, in retaliating against at least one woman who was sexually harassed.