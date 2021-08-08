 Skip to main content
DeRosa, top Cuomo aide, resigns
DeRosa, top Cuomo aide, resigns

Virus Outbreak New York

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide for the last four years, has resigned. 

DeRosa announced her departure in a statement Sunday night. The statement does not mention Cuomo. 

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years," she said. "New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired every day." 

DeRosa acknowledged that the past two years "have been emotionally and mentally trying." It was during that period she gained national recognition, alongside Cuomo, for the state's COVID-19 response. But it was also when the Cuomo administration came under fire for its handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, the governor's multi-million dollar book deal, and an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former aides. 

A report released last week by state Attorney General Letitia James details the instances of sexual harassment committed by Cuomo. The investigation also highlights the involvement of top officials, including DeRosa, in retaliating against at least one woman who was sexually harassed.

Cuomo, who has denied acting inappropriately and is resisting calls for his resignation, could be impeached. The state Assembly is expediting its impeachment inquiry. The Assembly Judiciary Committee will meet Monday to discuss the proceedings. 

If he is impeached by the Assembly, there will be a trial involving the state Senate and the seven-member state Court of Appeals, New York's highest court. If two-thirds of the judges and senators vote to convict Cuomo, he will be removed from office.  

The loss of DeRosa is a blow to Cuomo. Her tenure in his office began in his first term — he's now in his third — when she joined his staff as communications director in 2013. She was elevated to chief of staff in 2015 and, in 2017, became the first woman to serve as secretary to the governor.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

