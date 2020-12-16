Despite pandemic, NY will raise minimum wage on Dec. 31

After the state Department of Labor's announcement, Ortt criticized the decision as "extremely short-sighted" and claimed the state "has done nothing to help" small businesses during the pandemic.

"The last thing they need is additional costs at this time, and the last thing they want is to pink slip dedicated employees for Christmas," Ortt said. "But instead of pausing this increase as the Senate Republican Conference urged until the end of the pandemic, the state will now force these small employers to make difficult choices. The state wrongly based their decision on pre-pandemic economic success."

But one of the reasons the Department of Labor supports the minimum wage increase is the need to support minimum wage workers, who have also struggled during the pandemic. Many low-wage workers are considered essential workers and continued to be employed throughout the economic shutdown.

The department also noted that unemployment has decreased after it spiked in the spring. Based on the most recent data, the jobless rate on Long Island and in Westchester County fell from 15.9% in April to 7.1% in October. In upstate, it dropped from 15.4% in April to 6.8% in October.

"This investment in our workers once again proves that in New York we believe a fair day's work deserves a fair day's pay," state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

