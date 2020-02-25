Devin Nunes, top Trump backer in Congress, to headline CNY fundraiser for John Katko

Katko hasn't been as close to Trump as Nunes. In 2016, Katko declined to support Trump. When he voted in the presidential election that year, he cast a write-in vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Members of the Trump administration have made official or campaign appearances with Katko over the last few years. In 2018, Vice President Mike Pence visited central New York to headline a fundraiser for Katko. After the event, Katko and Pence toured Nucor Steel in Auburn.

Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter and senior adviser, joined Katko for an education roundtable in Syracuse. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry made a trip to Oswego County in July 2018 for a tour of FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant.

Last year, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson accepted Katko's invitation to visit Syracuse. Carson participated in a discussion about lead removal.

Katko has warmed to Trump over time. In January, he announced that he's endorsing Trump for reelection.