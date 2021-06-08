Dia Carabajal aims to succeed Phillips as Cayuga County Democratic chair

While her political experience is important, Carabajal also believes she would bring administrative abilities to the volunteer, unpaid position. Through her past experiences in government, she knows how to run meetings and develop plans to achieve certain goals.

Carabajal plans to continue what Phillips started for the committee, which has had success in local elections. Carabajal was part of that successful 2015 election for Cayuga County Democrats, who won city council and county Legislature seats.

"Ian and I have had a good working relationship and certainly that transition period, should it occur, will be a good working relationship," she said.

There is at least one other candidate for county Democratic chair. David McKeon, who is the son of longtime Cayuga County Democratic Chairman William McKeon, announced on Sunday that he will seek the position.

McKeon has strong Democratic credentials. In addition to his father's experience, his brother, Brian, has been a longtime aide and adviser to Biden. Another brother, Michael, was a city judge.